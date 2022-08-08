Monday, Aug 08, 2022
Gujarat Sees 661 Covid-19 Cases, 2 Deaths, 692 Recoveries

Gujarat reported 661 Covid-19 cases and two deaths on Monday, which took the tally to 12,61,922 and the toll to 10,980, a state health department official said.

COVID-19

Updated: 08 Aug 2022 10:24 pm

Gujarat reported 661 Covid-19 cases and two deaths on Monday, which took the tally to 12,61,922 and the toll to 10,980, a state health department official said.

The recovery count increased by 692 and reached 12,45,080, leaving the state with an active caseload of 5,862, the official said.

The two deaths took place in Bhavnagar, while Ahmedabad accounted for 206 of the new cases, followed by 70 in Surat, 63 in Vadodara, among other districts.

A government release said 11.89 crore vaccine doses have been administered in Gujarat so far, including 2.56 lakh during the day.

Gujarat's Covid-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,61,922, new cases 661, death toll 10,980, discharged 12,45,080, active cases 5,862, people tested so far - figures not released.

(Inputs from PTI)

