Saturday, Oct 15, 2022
Gujarat Logs 68 New Covid-19 Cases, Zero Fatality; Active Tally At 733

Gujarat on Saturday recorded 68 new cases of coronavirus that took the tally of infections to 12,76,018, an official from the state health department said.

Updated: 15 Oct 2022 8:32 pm

The count of recoveries reached 12,64,248 after 89 patients recovered from the infection, while the toll remained unchanged at 11,037, the official said.

The count of recoveries reached 12,64,248 after 89 patients recovered from the infection, while the toll remained unchanged at 11,037, the official said.

Gujarat currently has 733 active cases, with two patients on ventilators, he said.

Of the latest cases, Ahmedabad reported 21, followed by Surat with 17, Vadodara with seven, Mehsana with six, and Rajkot with five, among others, the official said.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccines administered in the state reached 12.73 crores, as 14,551 people took the jab on Saturday, he said.

Gujarat's Covid-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,76,018, new cases 68, death toll 11,037, discharged 12,64,248, active cases 733, people tested so far - figures not released.

(Inputs from PTI)

