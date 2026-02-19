Qarabag 1-6 Newcastle, UEFA Champions League: Gordon Stars With Four Goals As Magpies Thrash Hosts
Newcastle United all but booked their place in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 last 16 with a ruthless 6-1 demolition of Qarabag in the knockout phase first leg at the Tofiq Bahramov Stadium on Wednesday. The star of the night was Anthony Gordon, who struck four goals in the first half, becoming only the second player to do so in the Champions League. Malick Thiaw added another in the eighth minute with a header. Qarabag pulled one back in the second half through Elvin Cafarquliyev, but Jacob Murphy added a sixth in the 72nd minute to complete the rout.
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
7/9
8/9
9/9
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE