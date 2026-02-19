Qarabag 1-6 Newcastle, UEFA Champions League: Gordon Stars With Four Goals As Magpies Thrash Hosts

Newcastle's Anthony Gordon, right, and his teammates applaud to fans after the Champions League play-off first leg soccer match between Qarabag and Newcastle in Baku, Azerbaijan. | Photo: AP

1/9 Newcastle's fans cheer their team during the Champions League play-off first leg soccer match between Qarabag and Newcastle in Baku, Azerbaijan. | Photo: AP





2/9 Newcastle's Sandro Tonali, left, fights for the ball with Qarabag's Abdellah Zoubir during the Champions League play-off first leg soccer match between Qarabag and Newcastle in Baku, Azerbaijan. | Photo: AP





3/9 Newcastle's Harvey Barnes, left, fights for the ball with Qarabag's Kevin Medina during the Champions League play-off first leg soccer match between Qarabag and Newcastle in Baku, Azerbaijan. | Photo: AP





4/9 Newcastle's Anthony Gordon celebrates after scoring his fourth goal during the Champions League play-off first leg soccer match between Qarabag and Newcastle in Baku, Azerbaijan. | Photo: AP





5/9 Newcastle's goalkeeper Nick Pope makes a save during the Champions League play-off first leg soccer match between Qarabag and Newcastle in Baku, Azerbaijan. | Photo: AP





6/9 Newcastle's Jacob Murphy celebrates after scoring his side's sixth goal during the Champions League play-off first leg soccer match between Qarabag and Newcastle in Baku, Azerbaijan. | Photo: AP





7/9 Newcastle's Anthony Gordon, left, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Champions League play-off first leg soccer match between Qarabag and Newcastle in Baku, Azerbaijan. | Photo: AP





8/9 Newcastle's Anthony Gordon, left, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Champions League play-off first leg soccer match between Qarabag and Newcastle in Baku, Azerbaijan. | Photo: AP





9/9 Qarabag's Pedro Bicalho, right, fights for the ball with Newcastle's Nick Woltemade during the Champions League play-off first leg soccer match between Qarabag and Newcastle in Baku, Azerbaijan. | Photo: AP





