Gujarat Logs 367 New Coronavirus Cases, Zero Death; Active Tally At 3,012

Gujarat added 367 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the overall tally to 12,66,918, but no fresh death linked to the infection was recorded in the state, said the Health Department.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,996, said a department release.

Also, 552 patients recovered from the respiratory illness during the last 24 hours, raising their cumulative tally to 12,52,910 and leaving the state with 3,012 active cases, said the release.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,66,918; new cases 367, deaths 10,996; discharged 12,52,910; active cases 3,012, people tested so far - figures not released.

-With PTI Input