Friday, Oct 28, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Gujarat Assembly Polls: AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann And Congress's Ashok Gehlot To Begin Their 3-Day State Visit, To Address Rallies

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is also the AAP's national convener, and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann are scheduled to address six rallies. Rajasthan Chief Minister Gehlot will also hold six public rallies, party sources said.

AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann.
AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann. Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Oct 2022 9:29 am

Aam Aadmi Party leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann, and Congress veteran Ashok Gehlot will embark on a three-day visit to the poll-bound Gujarat from Friday, during which they will address public rallies in different parts of the state for their respective parties. 

During their visit, Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal, who is also the AAP's national convener, and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann are scheduled to address six rallies. Rajasthan Chief Minister Gehlot will also hold six public rallies, party sources said.

As per the details shared by the AAP, Kejriwal and Mann will address a public meeting at 12 noon in Morwa Hadaf Assembly seat in Panchmahal district. They will also speak at a rally at Kankerej Assembly seat in Patan district.

On Saturday, they will address public rallies at Chikhli in Navsari district and Dediapada in Narmada district, while on Sunday, the duo will speak at public rallies in Gariadhar Assembly seat in Bhavnagar district and Dhoraji in Rajkot district.

During their visits, they will also hold meetings with the leaders of their party to  discuss strategy for the upcoming elections, party functionaries said. Gehlot will address two rallies at Garbada and Jhalod, both in Dahod district, on Friday.

On Saturday, he will address rallies at Navsari in Navsari district of south Gujarat, while on Sunday, he will address three rallies - one each at Danta in Banaskantha district, Khedbrahma in Sabarkantha district, and Bhilod in Aravalli district, the party sources said. 

Elections to the 182-member Legislative Assembly in Gujarat, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is currently in power, is due by the end of this year. However, the schedule for the polls is yet to be announced. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Related stories

Arvind Kejriwal Wishes Rishi Sunak On Being Elected Prime Minister Of UK

Arvind Kejriwal Okays Celebration Of Chhath Puja Along Yamuna Ghats

Himachal Pradesh Not ‘Punj-aap’: Are Hills Of Himachal Too High For Arvind Kejriwal's Party?

Tags

National Gujarat Assembly Polls Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Aam Aadmi Party Leader Bhagwant Mann Congress Veteran Ashok Gehlot Kankerej Assembly Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP)
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Sonakshi Sinha Speaks Up About Her Marriage Rumors With Beau Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha Speaks Up About Her Marriage Rumors With Beau Zaheer Iqbal

Box Office Day 2: Akshay Kumar’s ‘Ram Setu’ Holds Well, Ajay-Sidharth’s ‘Thank God’ Hits A Rough Patch

Box Office Day 2: Akshay Kumar’s ‘Ram Setu’ Holds Well, Ajay-Sidharth’s ‘Thank God’ Hits A Rough Patch