Govt Holds All-Party Meet on West Asia Conflict

Rajnath Singh chairs briefing as Opposition flags concerns, seeks debate in Parliament

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Published at:
Govt Holds All-Party Meet on West Asia Conflict
Govt Holds All-Party Meet on West Asia Conflict
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • The Centre convened an all-party meeting in Parliament to brief leaders on the West Asia conflict following US-Israeli strikes on Iran.

  • Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired the meeting, attended by EAM S. Jaishankar and Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

  • Opposition leaders called the meeting “unsatisfactory” and demanded a formal debate in both Houses, while the BJP criticised some Opposition leaders for skipping it.

The government on Wednesday convened an all-party meeting at Parliament over the ongoing West Asia conflict triggered by US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired the meeting, which was attended by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, officials said.

According to the office of Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, the meeting was held around 5 pm inside the Parliament building to brief political parties on the evolving situation and its possible impact.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge demanded that the issue be debated in Parliament instead of only being discussed in a briefing. Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said he could not attend the meeting due to a scheduled programme in Kerala.

The meeting came days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed both Houses of Parliament, warning that the effects of the West Asia conflict could last for a long time and urging the country to remain prepared.

Related Content
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar - X: @DrSJaishankar
Jaishankar, Rubio Discuss West Asia Conflict and Energy Security
Iran-Israel Conflict | - AP
I have been in favour of doves in West Asia or other conflicts: Tharoor
India Flags Risk to 1 Crore Nationals, Energy Supplies as West Asia Conflict Escalates - PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
India Flags Risk to 1 Crore Nationals, Energy Supplies as West Asia Conflict Escalates
Israel Iran Mideast Wars - | Photo: AP/Oded Balilty
CBSE Postpones March 5–6 Board Exams In West Asia Amid Iran–Israel Conflict
Related Content

He had also announced the formation of seven empowered groups to formulate strategies on fuel supplies, fertilisers and supply chains to mitigate the impact of the conflict.

After the meeting, Congress leader Tariq Anwar described the discussion as “unsatisfactory”, reiterating the Opposition’s demand for a formal debate in both Houses.

BJP MPs Brij Lal and Sanjay Jaiswal criticised opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and some Trinamool Congress MPs, for not attending the meeting.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Harshit Rana Replacement: KKR Name Like-For-Like Seamer In IPL 2026 Squad Update

  2. IPL 2026 Captains Meet: Impact Player Rule To Stay, Ball Change Discussed – Report

  3. PSL 2026 To Be Played Without Fans As Fuel Crisis Forces Major Changes

  4. IPL 2026: Lucknow Super Giants Eye Maiden Title As They Replenish Fast Bowling With Indian Core

  5. New Zealand Vs South Africa, 5th T20I: Connor Esterhuizen Shines As Proteas Clinch Decider, Series

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Miami Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Sebastian Korda In Third Round Clash

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  3. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  5. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu Headline India's Squads; Satwik-Chirag To Feature

  4. Orleans Masters 2026 Super 300: Tanvi Sharma Enters SF With Victory Over Sixth Seed Natsuki Nidaira

  5. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Draws: India Slotted With Formidable China In Both Competitions

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 23, 2026

  2. Mohan Bhagwat Flags Illegal Immigration, Calls for Three-Child Policy

  3. When The Alphonso Fell Silent

  4. Mango, Cashew Farmers In Konkan Block Mumbai–Goa Highway Over Crop Losses, Demand Compensation

  5. To NEET Or Not To NEET Is Not The Question

Entertainment News

  1. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  2. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  3. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

  4. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Review | Aditya Dhar’s Bloated Spy Sequel Centring Ranveer Singh Is More Jingoist-Than-Thou

  5. US-Israel War On Iran: Are We Witnessing An Escalating War Through Influencers?

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: Hezbollah Rejects Talks With Israel As Bombings Continue

  2. Trump Hits Pause Button on Iran Strikes: Which Are The Biggest Unanswered Questions?

  3. Trump Claims Iran Agreed to Drop Nuclear Weapons, Sent ‘Big Gift’ to US

  4. West Asia War: A Tale of Displacement from Lebanon

  5. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

Latest Stories

  1. West Asia War: A Tale of Displacement from Lebanon

  2. Gujarat Passes Uniform Civil Code Bill 2026: Second State After Uttarakhand To Enact UCC

  3. New Zealand Vs South Africa 5th T20I: Christchurch Hourly Weather Forecast Today

  4. Rajasthan-based Actor Harshil Kalia Passes Away In Car Crash; Accident Captured On Camera

  5. Men's Giant Slalom WC: Lucas Pinheiro Braathen Bags Title In Norway

  6. US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: Hezbollah Rejects Talks With Israel As Bombings Continue

  7. Chaitra Navratri Vs Sharad Navratri: Astrology, Spiritual Meaning & Major Differences

  8. Jaishankar, Rubio Discuss West Asia Conflict and Energy Security