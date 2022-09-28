Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Govt Declares PFI A Banned Organisation

For its alleged terrorist activities, the government has banned the Popular Front of India (PFI).

Govt Declares PFI A Banned Organisation
Govt Declares PFI A Banned Organisation Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Sep 2022 8:47 am

The government has imposed a ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI) for its alleged terror activities.

In a notification issued late Tuesday night, the Union Home Ministry said the central government believes that the PFI and its affiliates have been involved in subversive activities, thereby disturbing public order and undermining the constitutional set up of the country, and encouraging and enforcing a terror-based regressive regime.

It continues "propagating anti-national sentiments and radicalising a particular section of society" intending to create disaffection against the country, it said.

"And whereas, the central government for the above-mentioned reasons is firm of the opinion that having regard to the activities of the PFI, it is necessary to declare the PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts to be an unlawful association with immediate effect," the home ministry notification read.

Tags

National Government Popular Front Of India (PFI) Organisation Ban Union Home Ministry Maharashtra Anti-National Banned
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Godrej Properties buys 7-Acre Land In Bengaluru; Eyes Rs 750 Crore Revenue

Godrej Properties buys 7-Acre Land In Bengaluru; Eyes Rs 750 Crore Revenue

Fact Check: Is China Having A Coup And Is Xi Jinping Under House Arrest? Here's What We Know

Fact Check: Is China Having A Coup And Is Xi Jinping Under House Arrest? Here's What We Know