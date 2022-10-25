Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022
Govt Appoints Narayana Rao Battu As PFRDA Member (Law)

A member (Law) of the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), Narayana Rao Battu has been appointed by the government as an Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Law and Justice (MoLJ). 

Updated: 25 Oct 2022 7:01 pm

The government has appointed Narayana Rao Battu, an Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Law and Justice, as a member (Law) of the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA). 

The appointment is effective till he attains the age of 62 years or until further orders, whichever is earlier, the Department of Financial Services said in an order dated October 20. 

Before Battu, Pramod Kumar Singh was a whole-time member (Law) at PFRDA.   

There is still a vacancy for a member (Economics) for which the process for selection is on, while Manoj Anand is a member (Finance). 

The pension fund regulator PFRDA's board comprises a chairperson and not more than six members, of whom at least three should be whole-time members, to be appointed by the government.  

The PFRDA was established by the government in August 2003 to promote old age income security by establishing, developing, and regulating pension funds, and to protect the interests of subscribers to schemes of pension funds. 

