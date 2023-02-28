Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Government Employees Set To Go On Strike In Karnataka, CM Attempts To Assuage Concerns

Home National

Government Employees Set To Go On Strike In Karnataka, CM Attempts To Assuage Concerns

The employees have forwarded three major demands -- implementation of the 7th Pay Commission report,  reverting to the Old Pension Scheme and implementation of at least 40 per cent of fitment facilities.

CM Bommai said that the statement by the Waqf board Chairman was his personal one
CM Bommai reached out to the government employees in Karnataka | PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Feb 2023 1:30 pm

With the government employees in Karnataka set to go on an indefinite strike from March 1, seeking fulfilment of various demands, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday reached out to them saying the administration was ready to seek 7th Pay commission's interim report immediately and implement it.

Most of the services, barring a few like transport, critical care at hospitals and crematoriums are likely to be hit due to the stir. The employees have forwarded three major demands -- implementation of the 7th Pay Commission report,  reverting to the Old Pension Scheme and implementation of at least 40 per cent of fitment facilities.

"Our senior officials are in touch with the government employees' association and their President, and are holding talks. I have already made it clear in the Assembly that we were the ones who formed the seventh pay commission and it will be implemented in 2023-24 itself, and funds for it have been allocated in the budget," Bommai told reporters at Hubballi.

Related stories

Pakistan Economic Crisis: 10% Cut In Government Employees' Salary Under Consideration

Maharashtra  Government Positive About Old Pension Scheme For Teachers And Government Employees: Eknath Shinde

NPS Withdrawal Rules Changed For Central Government Employees

He further said their demand is to seek an interim report and implement it, which he has agreed to. "We are ready to immediately direct the seventh pay commission to submit the interim report and implement it," he added.

Karnataka State Government Employees’ Association President C S Shadakshari had earlier said that all services including hospitals -- other than casualty and essential services, -- will be affected. Also, all services of 'Mahanagara Palike' and 'Pura Sabha' including pourakarmika (civic workers) and various energy supply companies.

Revenue collection, schools and pre-university examinations, will also be hit, he said, adding that "there is already an 8-month delay, we cannot wait anymore, we don't know what will happen when the new government comes in, so the employees have decided to go on strike voluntarily".

Tags

National Government Employees Strike Karnataka CM Assuage Concerns 7th Pay Commission Report Old Pension Scheme
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

False Allegations Levelled Against Me, Not Worried About Staying In Jail: Sisodia's Message To Delhiites

False Allegations Levelled Against Me, Not Worried About Staying In Jail: Sisodia's Message To Delhiites

Meghalaya Polls: Voting Begins For Assembly Elections, To Continue Till 4 PM

Meghalaya Polls: Voting Begins For Assembly Elections, To Continue Till 4 PM