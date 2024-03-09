Gorakhpur's Dakshinanchal Area Ushered In Industrialisation Era: Yogi After Inaugurating First CBG Plant

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said Gorakhpur's Dakshinanchal area has ushered in the era of industrialisation, defying earlier perception that this area is incapable of progress.

"The inauguration of the first CBG located at Usar in Dhuriapar marks a significant milestone for our industrial landscape. This plant will not only generate employment opportunities for the youth but also enhance the income of our farmers," the chief minister said.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating Indian Oil's CBG (compressed biogas) plant built at Dhuriapar along with Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, the chief minister also dedicated development projects worth more than Rs 222 crore to Bansgaon Lok Sabha constituency.

This includes the inauguration of 20 development projects valued at more than Rs 68 crore and the laying of foundation stone for 17 projects worth over Rs 154 crore. The chief minister also stressed that the CBG plant exemplifies the transformation of waste into wealth, ultimately augmenting the income of farmers.

Reflecting on the past, Yogi recalled how decades ago, the sugar mill in Dhuriapar struggled to operate due to the scarcity of sugarcane, leading many to believe that progress was unattainable.