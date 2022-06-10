Friday, Jun 10, 2022
Gold Declines By Rs 58; Silver Tumbles To Rs 601

The price of gold and silver have witnessed a significant drop recently.

Updated: 10 Jun 2022 5:17 pm

New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) Gold prices declined by Rs 58 to Rs 50,793 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday, according to HDFC securities.


In the previous trade, the yellow metal settled at Rs 50,851 per 10 grams.


Silver also tumbled by Rs 601 to Rs 60,914 per kg from Rs 61,515 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was quoting lower at USD 1,846 per ounce and silver was trading flat at USD 21.69 per ounce.


Gold witnessed selling with rise in US bond yields and a stronger dollar, said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities.

