Friday, Dec 02, 2022
Goa CM Wishes BJP President J P Nadda On His Birthday

Goa CM Wishes BJP President J P Nadda On His Birthday

BJP National President J P Nadda PTI

Updated: 02 Dec 2022 10:21 am

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday led the leaders from the state in greeting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J P Nadda on his birthday. 

"Hearty birthday greetings to our leader, BJP National President, Aadarniya @JPNadda ji. Under your dynamic leadership the @BJP4India is scaling greater heights while working on the path of Antyodaya," CM Sawant said. 

State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane tweeted, "Wishing a very happy birthday to Shri J P Nadda Ji, National President – Bharatiya Janata Party. Under his able, skilled and inspiring leadership, the party is constantly touching new heights. I pray to the Almighty to always shower you with happiness, good health @JPNadda." 

(With PTI Inputs)

