Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

GIM To Attract Investment Worth Rs 7 Lakh Cr And Create Over 3 Lakh Jobs: Karnataka CM

The CM was addressing the 67th Kannada Rajyotsava event here, organised by the Department for School Education and Literacy, after unfurling the national tricolour.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai.(File photo)
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai's government aims to create revolution in industries and education sector PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Nov 2022 4:46 pm

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said the  three-day 'Global Investors' Meet' (GIM) which will begin here from November 2 is expected to attract investment worth about Rs 7 lakh crore and generate over 3 lakh jobs in the state.

Stressing on the primacy of Kannada language, he said his government's aim is to create a revolution in the industries and education sector, and thereby laying the foundation for the 'Nava Karnataka' (New Karnataka).

"During the Investors meet that will begin in Bengaluru from tomorrow, Rs 7 lakh crore  investment will flow into Karnataka, providing employment opportunities for over 3 lakh people in the next three to four years, in the private sector," Bommai said. He said if such a large-scale investment flows into Karnataka, which is a progressive state, it will become prosperous.

"With this farsightedness we are working, so at the time of Kannada Rajyotsava, I pray to goddess Bhuvaneshwari to give strength to the people of Karnataka," he said highlighting the importance of innovation and knowledge, and NITI Ayog giving Karnataka, the number one place in innovation.

The CM was addressing the 67th Kannada Rajyotsava event here, organised by the Department for School Education and Literacy, after unfurling the national tricolour. Noting that his government has given priority to the welfare of the working class and farming community, he said, "creating a revolution in the industries and education sector, and thereby laying the foundation for the 'Nava Karnataka' (New Karnataka) is our goal."

In the coming two years we will be filling up 2.5 lakh job vacancies in the government sector, and this year alone we have decided to give 1 lakh jobs, he added. Suggesting that Kannada should not just remain a language, but should become life, Bommai said, "Kannada pride and self esteem should be held high and we should march ahead."

Observing that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has supported the welfare and development of Karnataka, he said, "according to the PM all languages in the country are mother tongue and national languages. So Kannada is both our mother tongue and national language."

Referring to the 'Kannada Language Comprehensive Development Bill' that his government has introduced in the state legislative assembly, the CM said, "during the legislature session in December, the bill regarding the primacy of Kannada language, we will get it passed and ensure that it gets a legal strength. Our government is the first to work in this regard."

Related stories

Karnataka: 12-Year-Old Boy Dies While Rehearsing Bhagat Singh Execution Scene

Two Brutally Killed During The Annual Bull Race In Karnataka's Shivamogga District

Karnataka HC Quashes Land Acquisition For Gajendragad-Sorab State Highway In Byadagi

Let the bill be debated, and the government is open to accept suggestions that come in favour of Kannada language and its future, he added. Minister of School Education, Literacy B C Nagesh, senior political leaders and politicians were present at the event, which was followed by cultural performance by students of various schools.

Remembering people who fought for the "Karnataka Ekikarana" (unification of Karnataka) that was earlier divided and were parts of Bombay Presidency, Madras Presidency, Hyderabad Nizam rule among others, Bommai said, our elders dreamt of a prosperous 'Kannada Nadu' that can write the future of India, by becoming a hub for education, health, employment generation.

All these dreams are today being fulfilled step by step, he said, "We have journeyed for about six and half decades now and it is time for us to introspect. Every Kannadiga has to introspect as to what his or her contribution is to build Karnataka, because if every Kannadiga resolves to build this state, Kannada naadu will become the greatest."

Karnataka is abundant with natural resources, good weather. There is also no dearth of talent here, and the state has received the most number of 'Jnanpith' awards in the country, he said. "Our elders have given us a good life and it is our duty to preserve it along with facing new challenges. We should not  forget our conscience, as globalisation, liberalisation and privatisation is taking over this world," he added.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai Government Create Revolution Industries Sector Global Investors Meet GIM Education Sector Jobs Attract Investment
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

JFC Beat NEU To Win First Match Of ISL 2022

JFC Beat NEU To Win First Match Of ISL 2022

What Is Moonlighting? Here’s Why Wipro Fired 300 Employees For Doing It

What Is Moonlighting? Here’s Why Wipro Fired 300 Employees For Doing It