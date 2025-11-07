‘Get Owaisi To Perform Arti’: Bandi Sanjay Targets Revanth Reddy Over Jubilee Hills Bypoll

Union Minister and BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar targets Telangana CM and Congress leaders for wearing skullcaps during the campaign; challenges AIMIM chief Owaisi and urges EC action.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Union Minister Telangana, Revanth Reddy news
Bandi Sanjay Kumar File Photo; Representative image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar criticised Telangana CM Revanth Reddy for wearing a skullcap during the Jubilee Hills bypoll campaign.

  • He challenged the CM to get AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi to perform ‘arti’ at the Bhagya Lakshmi temple.

  • The BJP leader alleged appeasement politics by Congress and BRS and urged EC action.

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday criticised Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Congress leaders for wearing skullcaps during campaigning for the November 11 Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll, questioning whether AIMIM leaders had ever visited the Bhagya Lakshmi temple in Hyderabad.

According to PTI, Kumar said Reddy should clarify if AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi or his brother Akbaruddin Owaisi had ever offered prayers or performed ‘arti’ at the temple. “If Reddy has courage, he should get Asaduddin Owaisi to perform ‘arti’ at the temple,” the minister said.

Speaking at a rally in support of BJP candidate L Deepak Reddy, Kumar alleged that the Congress and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) were attempting to consolidate Muslim votes in the constituency. He urged Hindu voters in Jubilee Hills to form a “vote bank” and ensure a BJP victory, claiming that if Congress or BRS won, Hindus would be unable to celebrate their festivals.

Referring to Reddy’s appearance in a skullcap, Kumar remarked that the Chief Minister should make former cricketer and Congress leader Mohammad Azharuddin recite a prayer and wear a ‘tilak’.

“Bhagya Lakshmi temple is there in the old city. Did Akbaruddin Owaisi or Asaduddin Owaisi ever have ‘darshan’ there and break a coconut or offer ‘arti’? Revanth Reddy should think about it and answer. They don’t pray or have ‘tilak’. Shamelessly, these people (Congress leaders) wear caps and are greedy for their votes,” Kumar said, as reported by PTI.

Related Content
Related Content

He further referred to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, where Hindus were killed after being identified by their religion, and alleged that Congress leaders wearing skullcaps should be checked to see whether they are “real Hindus” or have “Pakistan in their DNA.”

The Union Minister also criticised remarks by AIMIM’s Akbaruddin Owaisi, who had said that “whether it is Reddy or Rao, they should follow him.” Kumar said Congress and BRS leaders “should be ashamed” after such comments.

According to PTI, Kumar accused Congress and BRS leaders of offering inducements such as grinders to Muslim women voters, while asserting that Muslim women are “our daughters” who “treat Prime Minister Narendra Modi as their elder brother.”

He further alleged that the Congress had “brought 40,000 burqas from Pakistan” to enable bogus voting. “Because they are trying to get bogus votes cast by them. The Muslim women here should be careful,” Kumar said.

Kumar also questioned whether the Hindus of Jubilee Hills would unite as a vote bank, alleging that the Congress was attempting to consolidate Muslim votes.

Referring to reported objections over the installation of a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, he said, “If Naveen Khan (Congress candidate Naveen Yadav) or Sunita Begum (BRS nominee Maganti Sunita) wins here, your community halls would become mosques or dargahs. If Bakrid comes, blood (due to animal sacrifice) will flow in the streets. You cannot celebrate Vinayaka Chaviti or Dussehra, Hanuman Jayanti or Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.”

Kumar also claimed that Owaisi “is dreaming to make this country an Islamic state by 2047” and alleged that he and Revanth Reddy “are making conspiracies to make Telangana Islamic.”

“If non-BJP parties win even one seat here (Jubilee Hills), the situation of Hindus in Telangana would be such that they have to beg,” he said.

The Union Minister also targeted BRS working president K T Rama Rao, alleging that he “does not want his father KCR to become Chief Minister again.”

(With inputs form PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Final In Ahmedabad, Five Venues Shortlisted - Report

  2. New Zealand Vs West Indies, 2nd T20I: Chapman Blinder Helps NZ Edge Past WI, Square Series 1-1

  3. WPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Name Malolan Rangarajan As Head Coach

  4. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Up For Sale: What We Know So Far

  5. WPL 2026: Harmanpreet, Mandhana, Rodrigues Among Stars Retained - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Paris Masters Final, Reclaims No. 1 Spot

  2. Jannik Sinner Clinches Paris Masters, Reclaims World No. 1 Ranking

  3. Rohan Bopanna Retires: Indian Tennis Legend, 45, Says Goodbye After 20 Years On Tour

  4. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  5. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: November 06, 2025

  2. Karnataka: Shivakumar Dismisses "November Revolution" Talk, Says Congress’ Real Revolution Will Come in 2028

  3. Why Do the Tribals Question Kerala’s Claim to Have Eradicated Extreme Poverty?

  4. First Phase Of Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Underway In Patna

  5. Bihar Elections 2025 | In Defence Of Nachaniyas and Launda Naach Natuas

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  2. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  3. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  4. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  5. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

US News

  1. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

  2. Democratic Candidate Mikie Sherrill Elected As New Jersey Governor

  3. New York Mayoral Polls: Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City’s Mayoral Election

  4. Trump Threatens Military Action in Nigeria Over Attacks on Christians

  5. Trump Says Pakistan, China Among Nations Testing Nuclear Weapons; Justifies US Plans to Resume Tests

World News

  1. Kushner’s Gaza Redevelopment Plan Focuses On Real Estate, Residents Largely Overlooked

  2. Trump Calls Zohran Mamdani’s Victory Speech 'Angry', Warns NYC Mayor-Elect Is 'Off to a Bad Start'

  3. France Braces For Surge In Mosquito-Borne Diseases

  4. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

  5. How Mahmood Mamdani, Mira Nair and Rama Duwaji Shaped New York mayor Zohran Mamdani

Latest Stories

  1. Kannada Actor Harish Rai Of KGF Fame Passes Away After Battling Cancer

  2. Woman Maoist With Rs 17 Lakh Bounty Surrenders In Chhattisgarh

  3. IND Vs AUS Highlights, 4th T20I: India Stage Comeback To Seal 48-Run Win, Take 2-1 Lead In Series

  4. Pakistan Vs South Africa Highlights, 2nd ODI: De Kock, De Zorzi Lead Proteas To 8-Wicket Win

  5. Woman & Male Friend Arrested For Installing Spy Cam In Women's Hostel Washroom

  6. Voting Commences For 121 Seats In First Phase Of Bihar Assembly Elections

  7. Priyanka Gandhi Urges Bihar Voters To Choose Jobs, Education And A Brighter Future

  8. WPL 2026: Harmanpreet, Mandhana, Rodrigues Among Stars Retained - Report