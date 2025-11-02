Congress Leader Sachin Pilot Accuses Bihar CM Nitish Kumar of Prioritizing Power Over People

Accordin to PTI, Pilot's remarks, delivered during a public address in Patna, come just days before the first phase of polling in the high-stakes Bihar elections, where the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by Kumar's Janata Dal (United) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), faces off against the opposition INDIA bloc. The Congress leader did not hold back in targeting Kumar's frequent political flip-flops, which have seen him switch alliances multiple times in recent years—from aligning with the BJP in 2017, to joining the opposition in 2022, and realigning with the NDA in 2024. These maneuvers, Pilot argued, reveal a leader more invested in retaining the chief minister's chair than addressing Bihar's pressing challenges.