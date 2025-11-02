Congress Leader Sachin Pilot Accuses Bihar CM Nitish Kumar of Prioritizing Power Over People

Congress leader Sachin Pilot accuses Bihar CM Nitish Kumar of prioritizing personal power and political alliances over the state's development and people's welfare.
Pilot highlights Kumar's repeated flip-flops between NDA and opposition, claiming it exposes a leader focused on retaining the CM chair rather than addressing unemployment and infrastructure gaps.
Amid upcoming Bihar polls, Pilot urges voters to back the INDIA bloc for real progress, framing the election as a choice between betrayal and inclusive growth.
Amid the escalating political battle for Bihar's assembly elections, Congress leader Sachin Pilot accused Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of placing his thirst for power above the welfare of the state's residents. "Nitish Kumar's love for power and chair is more than his love for the people of Bihar," Pilot alleged, underscoring what he described as a pattern of opportunistic alliances that have sidelined genuine development.
Accordin to PTI, Pilot's remarks, delivered during a public address in Patna, come just days before the first phase of polling in the high-stakes Bihar elections, where the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by Kumar's Janata Dal (United) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), faces off against the opposition INDIA bloc. The Congress leader did not hold back in targeting Kumar's frequent political flip-flops, which have seen him switch alliances multiple times in recent years—from aligning with the BJP in 2017, to joining the opposition in 2022, and realigning with the NDA in 2024. These maneuvers, Pilot argued, reveal a leader more invested in retaining the chief minister's chair than addressing Bihar's pressing challenges.
Expanding on his criticism, Pilot directly challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, asserting that the NDA's governance in Bihar has been marked by unkept promises on investments, job creation, and infrastructure upgrades. "Over the past two decades, the NDA has made tall claims but delivered little," he said, pointing to widespread youth unemployment and recent protests by jobless graduates as stark evidence of neglect. Pilot highlighted how Bihar continues to lag in industrial growth and employment opportunities, despite repeated assurances from the central government.