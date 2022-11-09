Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022
G20 Summit: PM Modi To Gift Art, Handicraft Items From Himachal To World Leaders; A Plan To Boost Local Art, Culture

According to the officials, PM Narendra Modi will gift items such as Chamba 'rumals', Kangra miniature paintings, Kinnauri shawl, Kullu shawl and Kanal brass set to various world leaders during G20 summit.

PM Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi PTI

Updated: 09 Nov 2022 11:10 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will gift several unique art and handicraft items from Himachal Pradesh to various world leaders during the upcoming G20 summit in Indonesia, officials said on Wednesday.

This would give a boost to the spread of Himachal Pradesh's art and culture globally, they said.

The prime minister will gift items such as Chamba 'rumals', Kangra miniature paintings, Kinnauri shawl, Kullu shawl and Kanal brass set to various world leaders, officials said.

The art and culture of Himachal Pradesh would travel far and wide to various countries, they said.

PM Modi unveiled logo, website

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday unveiled the logo, theme and website of India’s G20 presidency in an online event and said that this is a moment of pride and great opportunity for India.

“It is a matter of pride for all Indians; it will bring greater glory for all Indians,” PM Modi said.

He also added that the logo, theme and website of India's G20 presidency reflects country's “message and overarching priorities” to the world.

India will assume the presidency of the powerful G20 grouping from the current chair Indonesia on December 1.

The G20 summit is taking place on November 15 and 16 in Bali and Prime Minister Modi is set to be among top leaders attending it.

The G20 comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union (EU).

The G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation representing around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population. 

(With PTI Inputs)

