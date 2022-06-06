Monday, Jun 06, 2022
Former CPI(Maoist) sub-zonal commander arrested

Police recovered one AK-47 rifle, one magazine, 20 rounds of ammunition, one country-made pistol, two live cartridges and seven mobile phones from their possession.

Updated: 06 Jun 2022 11:51 am

 A former CPI (Maoist) Sub-Zonal Commander was arrested from a jungle in Jharkhand's Garhwa district, a senior police officer said. Superintendent of Police Anjani Kumar Jha said a special police team was formed following a tip-off about the movement of the former sub zonal commander Bhanu Singh Kharwar. Kharwar and his lover made an abortive attempt to flee on seeing the approaching police team but were caught, the SP said on Sunday. Police recovered one AK-47 rifle, one magazine, 20 rounds of ammunition, one country-made pistol, two live cartridges and seven mobile phones from their possession, Jha said. The SP said that Kharwar had surrendered under Jharkhand Government's surrender and rehabilitation policy in October 2016. After he came out of jail in 2020, he again started terrorising villagers and was re-arrested in 2021. Following his release after one and half months, Kharwar had started recruiting youths to strengthen the organization and engaged in extracting ransom from contractors and terrorizing locals including elected representatives in Ranka, Ramkanda and Chinia, the SP said. Around 10 Naxal-related and criminal cases were pending against him, the police officer said.
 

