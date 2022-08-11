Thursday, Aug 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Forest Department Issues Eviction Notice To Around 500 House Owners In South Delhi's Aya Nagar

The Delhi Forest Department has issued notices to hundreds of residents in southwest Delhi's Aya Nagar, asking them to "vacate" the forest land they have "encroached" over the years.

NEW DELHI, INDIA - AUGUST 4: A view of Asola-Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary, on August 4
NEW DELHI, INDIA - AUGUST 4: A view of Asola-Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary, on August 4 PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Aug 2022 4:27 pm

The Delhi Forest Department has issued notices to hundreds of residents in southwest Delhi's Aya Nagar, asking them to "vacate" the forest land they have "encroached" over the years.

Residents claim that the notice was issued to around 500 house owners, who have been living in the area for more than 30 years.

The notice said the area concerned was declared "reserved forest" through a notification dated May 24, 1994, and the residents had encroached on the land in violation of Section 26 of the Indian Forest Act 1927.

The notice dated August 3 said the encroachers should vacate the forest land within seven days, after which the structures will be demolished and all material found will be seized.

As the deadline ended on Thursday, the forest department said it has not started the demolition drive yet. It did not divulge more information.

The notice has been issued in accordance with the directions of the National Green Tribunal, which had in January last year asked the city government to take necessary action to protect the ridge area.

Residents said the area was declared "reserved forest" in 1994 without actual ground truthing.

"People have been living here since the 1980s. They (authorities) never issued such a notice in the past. Now, they say we should vacate it in seven days," a resident said.

Related stories

Tribals' Existence Key To survival Of Forests, Animals: Jharkhand CM

Bunds Created In Bhatti Mines Reserve Forest Area To Collect Rainwater

Fire Triggered By Explosions Spreads In Berlin City Forest

Tags

National Reserved Forest CIVIL GOVERNMENT The Delhi Forest Department Demolition Drive Southwest Delhi's Aya Nagar 500 House Owners Eviction Notice Ground Truthing
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Watch Out Before You Take A Lucrative Low-Interest Housing Loan From A Developer

Watch Out Before You Take A Lucrative Low-Interest Housing Loan From A Developer

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Highlights: India Finishes 4th With 22 Gold Medals

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Highlights: India Finishes 4th With 22 Gold Medals