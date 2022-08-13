Saturday, Aug 13, 2022
Footwear Hurled At Tamil Nadu Finance Minister's Car

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (R) and State Finance Minister P.T. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan (L)
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (R) and State Finance Minister P.T. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan (L) Image posted on Twitter by MK Stalin

Updated: 13 Aug 2022 3:17 pm

A man was detained after footwear was hurled at the car of Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan here when he was returning after paying homage to a slain Indian army soldier hailing from the district.

Rifleman D Lakshmanan, a resident of T Pudupatti village in the district, was among the army personnel killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri on Thursday.  His mortal remains reached here for the last rites. The minister, officials, and state BJP chief K Annamalai paid tributes to the departed soldier.

Police said there was a heated exchange between the minister and BJP cadres present at the venue,  as he asked why the party men had come for a government event organized to pay homage to the martyr, leading to some argument.

Thiaga Rajan was leaving the airport when some suspected BJP workers blocked his car, even as a slipper hurled at the vehicle got stuck in its windscreen.

Police said one person has been detained for questioning.

(Inputs from PTI)

