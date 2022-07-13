Wednesday, Jul 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Flood Surge In Godavari Rises To 15 Lakh Cusecs, Alert Continues

Close to 10,000 people from tens of habitations in Alluri Sitarama Raju, Konaseema and Eluru districts are continuing in relief camps opened by the government.

Undefined
Godavari river

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Jul 2022 11:43 am

The flood flow in river Godavari reached 15 lakh cusecs on Wednesday morning even as the second warning signal continued. However, the flood is apparently decreasing, according to State Disaster Management Authority Managing Director B R Ambedkar.

"By evening the intensity could lessen but still people in vulnerable areas should remain  cautious," Ambedkar said in a release. Close to 10,000 people from tens of habitations in Alluri Sitarama 
Raju, Konaseema and Eluru districts are continuing in relief camps opened by the government. NDRF and SDRF teams have been positioned in vulnerable habitations to tackle any emergency. 

Related stories

Expert Consultation Needed To Resolve Flood, Erosion From Bhutan Waters: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Second Warning On As Godavari Flood Surges In Andhra Pradesh

Maharashtra: 6 Devotees Injured In Flooding Near Temple, Educational Institutions Closed After Heavy Downpour In Nashik

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Godavari River Andhra Pradesh Flood Situation Alert Issued State Disaster Management Authority Managing Director B R Ambedkar Alluri Sitarama Raju Konaseema Eluru District India Polution State Disaster Response Force (SDRF)
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Uttarakhand Becomes First State To Implement NEP At Pre-primary Level

Uttarakhand Becomes First State To Implement NEP At Pre-primary Level

Increasing Chinese Infiltration And PM's Silence Very Harmful For Country: Rahul Gandhi

Increasing Chinese Infiltration And PM's Silence Very Harmful For Country: Rahul Gandhi