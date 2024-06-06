National

Flood Situation In Assam Improves, But 2.5 Lakh People Still Suffering

With this, the total number of people losing their lives in this year's flood, landslides and storm increased to 34.

The flood situation in Assam improved on Wednesday although one more person lost his life due to drowning, while nearly 2.5 lakh people were still reeling under the deluge across eight districts, an official bulletin said.

According to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), one person died in the Katigorah revenue circle of Cachar district.

Nearly 2,47,000 people were affected due to the floods in Cachar, Dima Hasao, Hailakandi, Hojai, West Karbi Anglong, Karimganj, Morigaon and Nagaon districts.

Nagaon is the worst hit with over 1.4 lakh people suffering, followed by Cachar with around 65,500 people and Hojai with approximately 18,500 people suffering, the ASDMA said.

Till Tuesday, more than 4.23 lakh people were suffering in the flood across nine districts of the state.

The administration has been operating 112 relief camps in five districts, where 22,373 persons have taken shelter, and running 21 relief distribution centres in four districts.

A total of 501.48 quintal of rice, 91.47 quintal of dal, 28.04 quintal of salt and 2,685.07 litre of mustard oil have been distributed among the flood victims during the last 24 hours.

At present, 375 villages are under water and 5,055.6 hectares of crop areas have been damaged across the state, the ASDMA said.

Embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been damaged by flood waters in Nagaon, Cachar, Hojai, Karimganj, Morigaon and Nagaon.

The Kopili river is overflowing at Kampur and Dharamtul, and the Kushiyara river at Karimganj.

Over 32,200 domestic animals and poultry have been affected by the flood.

