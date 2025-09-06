Five militants from banned organisations were arrested in Manipur for alleged extortion across three districts.
Security forces in Manipur have arrested five militants affiliated with various proscribed organisations for their alleged involvement in extortion activities across three districts, police said on Saturday.
According to PTI, two active women cadres of the banned People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (Prepak) were apprehended from Ngariyan Naka check post in Imphal East district on Thursday. Fifteen demand letters belonging to the outlawed organisation were recovered from their possession.
Two additional members of the proscribed Prepak (Pro) were arrested from Pangaltabi in Kakching district and Chairel Mangjing in Bishnupur on Thursday, PTI reported. Police said they were also involved in extortion activities.
A self-styled lance corporal of the banned United People’s Party of Kangleipak (UPPK) was detained on Friday from his locality in Laipham Khunou, Imphal East district, PTI added.
Following the unrest, the central government imposed President’s rule in Manipur after Chief Minister N Biren Singh had resigned. The state assembly, which has a tenure until 2027, has been placed under suspended animation.
(With inputs from PTI)