Five Militants Arrested In Manipur Over Extortion In Three Districts

Security forces detain members of banned Prepak and UPPK amid ongoing search operations following ethnic violence in the state.

Summary
Summary of this article

  • Five militants from banned organisations were arrested in Manipur for alleged extortion across three districts.

  • Arrested individuals included members of Prepak, Prepak (Pro), and UPPK, with demand letters recovered.

  • Security operations continue as ethnic violence since 2023 has displaced thousands and claimed over 260 lives.

Security forces in Manipur have arrested five militants affiliated with various proscribed organisations for their alleged involvement in extortion activities across three districts, police said on Saturday.

According to PTI, two active women cadres of the banned People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (Prepak) were apprehended from Ngariyan Naka check post in Imphal East district on Thursday. Fifteen demand letters belonging to the outlawed organisation were recovered from their possession.

Manipur: Three Militants Arrested; Bomb Diffused - File Photo
Six Militants Arrested In Manipur; Arms Cache Seized In Imphal East

BY Outlook News Desk

Two additional members of the proscribed Prepak (Pro) were arrested from Pangaltabi in Kakching district and Chairel Mangjing in Bishnupur on Thursday, PTI reported. Police said they were also involved in extortion activities.

A self-styled lance corporal of the banned United People’s Party of Kangleipak (UPPK) was detained on Friday from his locality in Laipham Khunou, Imphal East district, PTI added.

Security forces have maintained search operations across Manipur since ethnic violence broke out two years ago. Over 260 people have been killed and thousands displaced in clashes between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

Following the unrest, the central government imposed President’s rule in Manipur after Chief Minister N Biren Singh had resigned. The state assembly, which has a tenure until 2027, has been placed under suspended animation.

(With inputs from PTI)

