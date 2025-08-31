Six Militants Arrested In Manipur; Arms Cache Seized In Imphal East

Manipur arrested six militants belonging to different banned outfits in a series of operations across multiple districts.
Security forces in Manipur arrested six militants belonging to different banned outfits in a series of operations across multiple districts, police said on Sunday.
According to PTI, on Friday, four cadres of the banned People’s Liberation Army (PLA) were arrested near the Myanmar border in Tengnoupal district. They were identified as Chabungbam Nanaocha Meetei (21), Waikhom Thoi Meitei (30), Ningthoujam Rakesh (25), and Tekcham Nanao Singh (25).
In another operation on Saturday, police apprehended Maisnam Abhi Singh (40), an alleged member of the Socialist Revolutionary Party, Kangleipak (SROK), from Sangaiprou in Imphal West district. He is accused of extorting local businesses.
Meanwhile, an active cadre of the PREPAK (PRO) outfit was arrested from Tera Urak in Bishnupur district on Friday.
According to PTI, in a separate development, security forces recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition from the Kongba Maru Hill Range in Imphal East district. The seizure included two double-barreled shotguns, a 9 mm pistol, a .32 pistol, a country-made pistol, two grenades, and more than 100 rounds of assorted ammunition.
Authorities said the coordinated crackdown aims to weaken insurgent groups operating in the state and curb extortion and illegal arms proliferation