Filmmaker Ranjith Quits As Kerala Chalachitra Academy Chairman Over Misbehaviour Charge

Acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Ranjith on Sunday resigned as the chairman of Kerala Chalachitra Academy following allegations of misbehaviour levelled against him by a Bengali actor.
In an audio clip sent to a television channel, Ranjith said he doesn't want to continue in the position as it would adversely impact the reputation of the Left government in the state.
He also said he would fight the accusations against him legally.
"I have been targeted by a certain section of people since the day I took charge as the Chairman of the Academy. I need to prove before the society that the allegations are untrue. I have decided to move legally and bring out the truth," he was heard saying in the audio clip.
"Many people including the media are attacking me without understanding the truth. In this context, I have decided to step down from the post," Ranjith said.
The Bengali actress recently alleged that the award-winning filmmaker had behaved in an inappropriate manner when she came up for the shooting of a film which he had helmed.
The filmmaker has rejected the actor's charge and said he was the "real victim" in the case.
After Ranjith announced his resignation, state Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cheriyan told reporters here that the government would accept the filmmaker's resignation as soon as he sent it.
Reiterating that the Left government has always stood by the victims in issues relating to sexual assaults and abuses, the minister also rejected allegations that he had tried to shield the accused director.
"I have always taken a stern stand in favour of women in all issues. The Left government's stand is also crystal clear in the matter. We are always with victims in such cases. Stringent action will be taken against the wrongdoers."
The minister also accused the media of 'misinterpreting' his words and claimed that he had never supported Ranjith.
Cheriyan had courted controversy on Saturday saying Ranjith was one of the most acclaimed filmmakers of the country and no case could be registered based on just allegations and such cases won't stand.
As his reaction triggered a row, the minister later came out with a Facebook post clarifying that the government would not protect anyone who had committed a wrong.
Ranjith was forced to announce his resignation on Sunday morning following intense protests against him and the state government in view of the shocking charges.
Opposition Congress and BJP already made it clear Ranjith had no moral right to continue in the position.
Meanwhile, BJP activists took out a protest march to Ranjith's residence in Kozhikode this morning demanding his resignation.
Youth Congress activists had protested outside a resort in Meppadi in Wayanad district where Ranjith was staying on Saturday.
YC state vice-president Abin Varkey lodged a formal complaint with the police chief seeking action against him on Saturday.
The accusations of misbehaviour against Ranjith by the Bengali actress has brought fresh trouble for the Pinarayi Vijayan government which is facing opposition heat on its alleged inaction over the Justice Hema Committee report.
The report has revealed instances of harassment and exploitation of women in the Malayalam cinema industry, prompting calls for action against the guilty.