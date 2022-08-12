Film Festival In Kolkata To Showcase 'Finest Cinematic Works' From Across The World

Films Division of India, in association with Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI), has organized a three-day festival in Kolkata to showcase some of the award-winning movies from different corners of the world to the city’s cinephiles.

In all, 22 documentary, short, and animation films, chosen from the award-winning collection of Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF) of 2020 and 2022, are being screened at SRFTI Auditorium from August 11-13, the films division said in a statement.

“MIFF IN KOLKATA” will showcase some of the finest cinematic works realized in the past few years throughout the world. This film festival is an effort at expanding the horizons of knowledge as well as inspiring the people of Kolkata, the statement said.

The closing film will be noted filmmaker Nagraj Manjule’s fictional work “An Essay of Rain”.

The package also includes 'If Memory Serves Me Right' (India) by Rafeeq Ellias, 'Dhobighat' (India) by K S Shridhar, 'Bebaak: Dying wind in her hair' (India) by Shazia Iqbal, 'Among us Women' (Germany) by Sarah Noa Bozenhardt, 'Screaming Butterflies' (India) by Aimee Barua, 'Brother Troll' (Faroe Islands) by Gudmund Helmsdal and 'Closed to the Light' (Italy) by Nicola Piovesan.