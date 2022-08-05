Farmers' Union SKM Warns Centre Against Passing Electricity Amendment Bill In Monsoon Session

Farmers' body Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Thursday warned the Centre against tabling and passing the Electricity (Amendment) Bill in the Monsoon session of the Parliament.



Citing that it came to the notice of the Union that the Centre is going to approve and pass the Bill, the SKM in s statement said, "Withdrawal of this Bill was one of the main demands of the year-long farmers' struggle. On December 9, 2021, the Union Government had given a letter to the SKM, which stated as follows: On the provisions in the Electricity Bill which affect farmers, there will first be a discussion with all stakeholders/Samyukta Kisan Morcha. Only after the discussion with the Morcha will the Bill be placed before Parliament."SKM said in a statement."



The Union further added that no such discussion has ever taken place in the last eight months and this has come as a stark betrayal of the government's own written assurances.



"The Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2022 aims to ensure entry of private companies in the Electricity distribution sector," SKM said, adding that the Bill will give enormous power to the Centre to hike electricity charges for the farmers.



The farmers alleged that with the passing of the Bill, cross-subsidies, and free or cheap electricity for farmers will end along with a rise in the cost of production. Domestic rates of power in both rural and urban areas will rise tremendously. The jobs of electricity employees and engineers will be adversely affected.



SKM has called for a nationwide protest if the Bill is passed in Parliament.



According to media reports, the SKM said it supported the nationwide action call by the National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees and Engineers, for countrywide demonstrations on August 9, and to cease work if the Government unilaterally placed and passed the Bill.