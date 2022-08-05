Friday, Aug 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Farmers' Union SKM Warns Centre Against Passing Electricity Amendment Bill In Monsoon Session

Citing that it came to the notice of SKM that the Centre is going to approve and pass the Bill, the farmers' union in s statement said that the withdrawal of this Bill was one of the main demands of the year-long farmers' struggle.

undefined
Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) holding protest against Centres three contentious farm laws. PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Aug 2022 9:44 am

Farmers' body Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Thursday warned the Centre against tabling and passing the Electricity (Amendment) Bill in the Monsoon session of the Parliament.  

Citing that it came to the notice of the Union that the Centre is going to approve and pass the Bill, the SKM in s statement said, "Withdrawal of this Bill was one of the main demands of the year-long farmers' struggle. On December 9, 2021, the Union Government had given a letter to the SKM, which stated as follows: On the provisions in the Electricity Bill which affect farmers, there will first be a discussion with all stakeholders/Samyukta Kisan Morcha. Only after the discussion with the Morcha will the Bill be placed before Parliament."SKM said in a statement."

The Union further added that no such discussion has ever taken place in the last eight months and this has come as a stark betrayal of the government's own written assurances.

"The Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2022 aims to ensure entry of private companies in the Electricity distribution sector," SKM said, adding that the Bill will give enormous power to the Centre to hike electricity charges for the farmers. 

The farmers alleged that with the passing of the Bill, cross-subsidies, and free or cheap electricity for farmers will end along with a rise in the cost of production. Domestic rates of power in both rural and urban areas will rise tremendously. The jobs of electricity employees and engineers will be adversely affected.

SKM has called for a nationwide protest if the Bill is passed in Parliament. 

According to media reports, the SKM said it supported the nationwide action call by the National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees and Engineers, for countrywide demonstrations on August 9, and to cease work if the Government unilaterally placed and passed the Bill.

Tags

National Farmers Body Farmers Protest Electricity Electricity Amendment Bill Monsoon Session Parliament Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM)
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Griner Convicted In Russia, Gets 9 Years

Griner Convicted In Russia, Gets 9 Years

Why All Is Not Lost For Indian Medical Students In Philippines Despite Losing Delhi High Court Case

Why All Is Not Lost For Indian Medical Students In Philippines Despite Losing Delhi High Court Case