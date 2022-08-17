Wednesday, Aug 17, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Farmers From Punjab Leave For UP's Lakhimpur Kheri For Protest

BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan) general secretary Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan said around 2,000 farmers, including women, left for Uttar Pradesh to participate in the protest.   

Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) leaders and members
Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) leaders and members (Representational image) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Aug 2022 6:05 pm

Farmers from Punjab on Wednesday left for Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri to participate in a 72-hour-long protest against the Centre on the call of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha.            

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) had decided to hold a protest from August 18 to 20  to seek "justice" in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. 

Farmers are also demanding the withdrawal of cases registered against them during the stir against the Centre's now-withdrawn farm laws, compensation to families of farmers who died during the course of the yearlong protest and legal guarantee for the minimum support price of crops.

Related stories

Why Power Sector Employees, Farmers Are Against Electricity Amendment Bill

Financial Aid Delivered To Families Of 789 Farmers Who Died During Farm Law Protests: Punjab Chief Minister

They also demanded the sacking of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra, whose son Ashish was arrested in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.            

Eight people, including four farmers, were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri during the violence that erupted when farmers were protesting against Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit to the area on October 3 last year. Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan) president Joginder Singh Ugrahan on Wednesday said they are going to Lakhimpur Kheri on the call of the SKM. "We will participate in the 72-hour long 'dharna' there," he said.

BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan) general secretary Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan said around 2,000 farmers, including women, left for Uttar Pradesh to participate in the protest.   

BKU (Doaba) president Manjit Singh Rai said 10,000 farmers from Punjab will participate in the protest. "Some are going on trains and some on their own vehicles," said Rai.

Tags

National Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) Lakhimpur Kheri Farmers Keshav Prasad Maurya Protest India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Film Critic Kaushik LM Passes Away Due To Cardiac Arrest; Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Deverakonda And Others Mourn Demise

Film Critic Kaushik LM Passes Away Due To Cardiac Arrest; Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Deverakonda And Others Mourn Demise

Trekking To The Legendary Triad In The Western Ghats

Trekking To The Legendary Triad In The Western Ghats