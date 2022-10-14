Friday, Oct 14, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Farmers Block Highway In Rajasthan's Pali District

Farmers blocked a national highway in Rajasthan’s Pali on Friday, protesting the administration's move of holding a meeting over the distribution of water from the Jawai dam at the district headquarters instead of Sumerpur.

KRRS farmers protest in Mandya
KRRS farmers protest in Mandya Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Oct 2022 8:55 pm

Farmers blocked a national highway in Rajasthan’s Pali on Friday, protesting the administration's move of holding a meeting over the distribution of water from the Jawai dam at the district headquarters instead of Sumerpur.

The dam is located in the Sumerpur block of the district, around 70 kilometers from Pali city, where the district headquarters are located.

The administration had called a meeting over the issue on Monday, which was not attended by farmers.

They blocked the National Highway-14 near Sanderao on Friday, forcing police to divert the traffic to other routes.

Jayendra Singh Galthani, who led the farmers’ protest, accused the administration of ignoring them in the distribution of water for agriculture and drinking purposes.  

The meeting should have been held at Sumerpur as always and farmers should be satisfied with the decision of the administration, he said.

"Officials held the meeting in Pali and earmarked 4,010 MCFT of water for agriculture use and 3,000 MCFT of water for drinking purposes in our absence. We demand this meeting be held at Sumerpur again with the participation of farmers," said Galthani.

On the other hand, an official said the decision on the distribution of water was taken in consultation with all officials from the Irrigation and PHED Departments.

Related stories

Will Address Cocount Farmers' Concerns: Union Minister

Jewar Airport: UP CM Says Compensation To Farmers Will Be Given After Mutual Consent

Unseasonal Rains Are Impacting Small Farmers; Govt's Crop Insurance Scheme Provides Protection: Narendra Singh Tomar

"None of the farmers or their representatives participated in this meeting. This is just an issue of their ego as they wanted the meeting to be held at Sumerpur as always," said the official on condition of anonymity.

Galthani said they will withdraw their protest only after receiving assurance of a meeting at Sumerpur. 

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National National Highway-14 Jayendra Singh Galthani Sumerpur Block Of The District Rajasthan’s Pali District Distribution Of Water District Headquarters Divert The Traffic To Other Routes
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Kiara Advani-Aamir Khan Advertisement Controversy: Celebs And Brands Who've Faced Similar Controversies

Kiara Advani-Aamir Khan Advertisement Controversy: Celebs And Brands Who've Faced Similar Controversies

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC