Farmer Dies In Bull Attack In UP's Budaun

According to police, a bull charged at farmer Atarpal in Simri Boura village on Saturday evening, when he tried to drive it out of the field.

Representational Image
Farmer Dies In Bull Attack | Photo: Representational Image
A 55-year-old farmer was trampled to death by a bull when he tried to stop it from grazing crop in his field in a village under the Dataganj Police Station jurisdiction here, police said on Sunday.

Atarpal was first taken to a community health centre, where he was referred to the district hospital. He succumbed to injuries late that night.

Dataganj Police Station SHO Arihant Kumar Siddharth said that the post mortem of the farmer's body is being done.

Dataganj Sub-Divisional Magistrate Dharmendra Kumar Singh said that a Revenue Department team was sent to the village to assess compensation for the family.

