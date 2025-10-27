Faridabad Teen Commits Suicide After Being Blackmailed With AI-generated Obscene Pics, Videos Of Sisters

A 19-year-old DAV College student in Faridabad died by suicide after alleged AI-generated blackmail.
Fake obscene videos of him and his sisters were used to extort ₹20,000, police said.
FIR filed against two suspects; investigation under way to trace the accused.
A 19-year-old college student in Faridabad took his own life after he was allegedly blackmailed with AI-generated obscene images and videos of himself and his three sisters, police said on Monday.
According to PTI, Rahul, a second-year B.Com student at DAV College, was living with his family in Baselwa Colony. Distressed by the blackmail, he reportedly consumed a poisonous substance on Saturday.
Police said Rahul’s family alleged that his mobile phone had been hacked around two weeks ago. After gaining access, the accused purportedly used artificial intelligence to create fake nude photos and videos of Rahul and his sisters. They then sent the fabricated material to him via WhatsApp and demanded about ₹20,000, his father Manoj Bharti told police.
“The accused threatened Rahul that if he didn’t pay, they would make the videos and photos viral on social media. Rahul became extremely distressed by this blackmailing. He was not eating properly.
“It was around 7 pm on Saturday when Rahul consumed sulphas tablets in his room. We immediately rushed him to the hospital, but he died during treatment,” said Manoj Bharti, reported PTI.
Bharti added that after checking his son’s mobile phone, he discovered a long chat with one Sahil, who had sent the explicit material and demanded money.
“Along with Sahil, Neeraj Bharti, a young man known to Rahul, may also be involved in the case. Rahul last spoke to Neeraj on the day of the incident. In the chat, Sahil had also written words inciting Rahul to commit suicide,” the father alleged.
According to PTI, based on the family’s complaint, an FIR has been registered against Sahil, Neeraj Bharti and others under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Faridabad Old police station, officials said on Sunday.
“This case is a serious example of cybercrime in which AI technology has been misused. We are trying to track down the accused based on technical evidence. They will be arrested soon,” said Vishnu Prasad, SHO of Faridabad Old police station.
According to police, the family of Manoj Bharti, who works as a driver, originally hails from Siwan district in Bihar and has been living in Faridabad for about 50 years. Of Bharti’s three daughters, two are married, while Rahul was his youngest child, PTI reported.
(With inputs from PTI)