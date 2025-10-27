Faridabad Teen Commits Suicide After Being Blackmailed With AI-generated Obscene Pics, Videos Of Sisters

Police say the 19-year-old college student was blackmailed with fake AI-created nude photos and videos; two suspects named in FIR.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Faridabad teen suicide, AI blackmail India, AI-generated videos
Police said Rahul’s family alleged that his mobile phone had been hacked around two weeks ago. Photo: File photo; Representative image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • A 19-year-old DAV College student in Faridabad died by suicide after alleged AI-generated blackmail.

  • Fake obscene videos of him and his sisters were used to extort ₹20,000, police said.

  • FIR filed against two suspects; investigation under way to trace the accused.

A 19-year-old college student in Faridabad took his own life after he was allegedly blackmailed with AI-generated obscene images and videos of himself and his three sisters, police said on Monday.

According to PTI, Rahul, a second-year B.Com student at DAV College, was living with his family in Baselwa Colony. Distressed by the blackmail, he reportedly consumed a poisonous substance on Saturday.

Police said Rahul’s family alleged that his mobile phone had been hacked around two weeks ago. After gaining access, the accused purportedly used artificial intelligence to create fake nude photos and videos of Rahul and his sisters. They then sent the fabricated material to him via WhatsApp and demanded about ₹20,000, his father Manoj Bharti told police.

The deceased Lingayat seer Basavalinga Swami - null
Lingayat Seer Dies By Suicide; Honeytrapped and Blackmailed, Says Note

BY Outlook News Desk

“The accused threatened Rahul that if he didn’t pay, they would make the videos and photos viral on social media. Rahul became extremely distressed by this blackmailing. He was not eating properly.

Related Content
Related Content

“It was around 7 pm on Saturday when Rahul consumed sulphas tablets in his room. We immediately rushed him to the hospital, but he died during treatment,” said Manoj Bharti, reported PTI.

Bharti added that after checking his son’s mobile phone, he discovered a long chat with one Sahil, who had sent the explicit material and demanded money.

Two Journalists Arrested Over Extortion | - PTI
Two Journalists Arrested Over Allegations Of Extortion And Blackmailing

BY Outlook News Desk

“Along with Sahil, Neeraj Bharti, a young man known to Rahul, may also be involved in the case. Rahul last spoke to Neeraj on the day of the incident. In the chat, Sahil had also written words inciting Rahul to commit suicide,” the father alleged.

According to PTI, based on the family’s complaint, an FIR has been registered against Sahil, Neeraj Bharti and others under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Faridabad Old police station, officials said on Sunday.

“This case is a serious example of cybercrime in which AI technology has been misused. We are trying to track down the accused based on technical evidence. They will be arrested soon,” said Vishnu Prasad, SHO of Faridabad Old police station.

Representational Image | - PTI
Chhattisgarh: Civil Services Aspirant Turns Burglar; Arrested For Blackmailing Couple With Private Video

BY Outlook News Desk

According to police, the family of Manoj Bharti, who works as a driver, originally hails from Siwan district in Bihar and has been living in Faridabad for about 50 years. Of Bharti’s three daughters, two are married, while Rahul was his youngest child, PTI reported.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pratika Rawal Injury Update: India Opener Ruled Out Of Remainder Of ICC Women's World Cup - Report

  2. Temba Bavuma Returns To South Africa Squad For India Test Series - Check Full Team

  3. Prithvi Shaw Cracks Third Fastest Double Hundred In Ranji Trophy History

  4. Bangladesh Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Caribbean Team Win Toss, Opt To Bat First - Check Playing XIs

  5. Shreyas Iyer In Sydney Hospital ICU After Internal Bleeding From Rib Cage Injury: Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  2. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  3. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  4. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

  5. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Raja Sahib’s Statute: Crafted in Bronze, Forever In Shimla’s Memories

  2. Rajasthan Government Transfers 67 Administrative Officers In Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle

  3. A Slice of Bihar Voters Feels Unheard Under Nitish Kumar’s Rule

  4. Andhra Bus Fire Accident: Bike-Borne Duo Were Drunk, Confirm Police

  5. The Great Nicobar Catastrophe

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  2. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  3. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  4. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  5. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

World News

  1. East Timor Joins ASEAN, Marking Bloc’s First Expansion Since The 1990s

  2. Thailand And Cambodia Sign Historic Peace Deal In Presence Of Donald Trump

  3. India, US Near Trade Deal as Energy Talks Gain Momentum

  4. Left-wing Independent Catherine Connolly Set To Become Ireland’s Next President

  5. Russia Tests New Nuclear-Powered Burevestnik Cruise Missile, Top General Says

Latest Stories

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. SIR Phase 2 Announced: Voter Roll Revision To Cover 12 States And UTs, Including West Bengal And Tamil Nadu

  3. Parvathy Thiruvothu Teams Up With Don Palathara And Dileesh Pothan For Her Next

  4. Punjab FC 3-0 Gokulam Kerala Highlights, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Shers Ship Three Past 10-Man Malabarians

  5. India 0-1 Nepal LIVE Score, Tri-Nation Women’s International Friendlies 2025: Blue Tigresses Concede Early In Shillong

  6. Chhath Puja, Mobility, Migration and Modernity

  7. These Videos Are Entirely Fake: Chiranjeevi Files Complaint Over AI-Generated Deepfake Videos; Requests Urgent Removal

  8. Warring Urges Voters to Back Congress in Tarn Taran Bypoll for ‘Peace and Progress’