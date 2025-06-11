Two Journalists Arrested Over Allegations Of Extortion And Blackmailing

Two journalists were arrested on Tuesday over allegations of extortion and blackmailing.
One accused worked at a news channel while the other worked as a news anchor at a digital platform affiliated with the newspaper, as per PTI.
They have been identified as Shazia Nisar and Adarsh Jha.
“The accused have been charged with extorting large sums of money from the management of the news channel,” Amit Kumar, in charge of Section 58 police station told PTI.
As per authorities, blackmailing the channel ranged to crores of rupees, and 34.5 lakh rupees has been recovered from Nisar’s residence during investigation.
The two accused are in judicial custody after appearing at the court in Gautam Budh Nagar.
So far, three FIRs have been filed again the two, from the HR department, the channel’s management and the CMD.