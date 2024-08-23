Netra News: Journalism In Exile That Exposed Government Brutality

A

We have extremely sophisticated and strict security protocols which we follow to the last dot. This has helped us in two areas: none of our journalists or sources have been exposed so far. Digital security is extremely important for us. There are also protocols for physical ground reporting. We have been under the microscope for quite some time. The Bangladesh intelligence agencies have been trying to figure out who are our ground reporters. There are times when I feel I am running an intel agency (smiles). It’s a very challenging job. I am an editor and not a spy, but sometimes it still feels just that.

One has to be extremely strategic and seize on every opportunity and turn it in your favour. Within 72 hours of our launch in December 2019, the government blocked our website. We had anticipated this and posted a mirror website on Google Cloud Platform. The agencies could not block this. No one knew about our news channel, but people began questioning as to why the government was banning this website. Within days of the launch, we were covered by Al Jazeera. We got free publicity. The government did us a favour by blocking us (smiles).

We make decisions with a calm-headed approach and try to stick to our charter and mission statement. We are here for public service journalism and not for profit. We are solely funded by the National Endowment for Democracy, a US-based NGO that supports freedom and democracy. We don’t have owners to satisfy or pander to the views of political parties. We are fiercely independent, and that’s what has worked for us.