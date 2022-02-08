Tuesday, Feb 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Families Of 1,616 Health Workers Paid Insurance Claims Worth Rs 808 Crore: Govt

The Centre launched the 'Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package' (PMGKP) insurance scheme on March 30, 2020, for health workers fighting COVID-19.

Families Of 1,616 Health Workers Paid Insurance Claims Worth Rs 808 Crore: Govt
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya complemented all healthcare workers. PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Feb 2022 4:53 pm

Insurance claims worth Rs 808 crore have been paid to the families of 1,616 deceased healthcare workers who were involved in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

The scheme provides comprehensive personal accident cover of Rs 50 lakh to 22.12 lakh healthcare providers, including community health workers and private health workers, who may have come in direct contact with and were involved in the care of COVID-19 patients and may be at risk of being impacted by the disease.

Related stories

Covid-19: India Logs 67,597 New Coronavirus Infections, Over 1,000 Fatalities

Domestic Flights Fare Caps Relaxation Will Depend On Covid-19 Situation, Demand, Says Government

Aadhaar Card Not Mandatory On CoWIN Portal For COVID-19 Vaccination, Centre Tells SC

Replying to a supplementary question, Mandaviya complemented all doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers for doing exemplary work during the first, second and third wave of the pandemic. He said the country was able to successfully handle the pandemic because of the efforts of these health workers.

The minister said the government launched the PMGKP scheme to provide an insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh to eligible beneficiaries. The scheme has been extended several times.

Mandaviya said insurance claims amounting to Rs 808 crore under this limit of Rs 50 lakh have been paid to families of 1,616 health workers. In a written reply, Mandaviya said 201 compensation claims amounting to Rs 100.5 crore had been paid in Maharashtra till January 2022. As many as 160 claims amounting to Rs 80 crore were paid in Andhra Pradesh.

To another query during Question Hour, the minister said health is a state subject and the related data is collected by the states and then reported to the central government. Mandaviya said the WHO has issued guidelines on collecting the data on COVID-19 deaths.

Based on these guidelines, the Centre has created a platform and asked the states to submit the data on COVID-19 deaths on it, he added. So far, all the state governments have submitted data of over 5 lakh deaths caused by COVID-19, Mandaviya said, asserting that the Centre has nothing to hide.

The Centre has also asked states to reconcile the data if they failed to submit it, he said, adding that many states have done that. "We disclose whatever information we get from the states," he said.

The minister said the Centre has maintained data on the total cases and deaths as reported by states and union territories on a regular basis. "Disaggregated data by profession is required to be maintained by the states. Accordingly, the Union government has requested states/UTs to furnish the requisite details," he added.

Private hospital staff/retired/volunteer/local urban bodies/contract/daily wage/ad hoc/outsourced staff requisitioned by states/central hospitals/autonomous hospitals of central/states/UTs, AIIMS and Institute of National Importance (INI)/hospitals of central ministries specifically drafted for the care of COVID-19 patients are also covered under the PMGKP.

The PMGKP was extended from time to time. It was last extended for a period of 180 days with effect from October 20, 2021.

With inputs from PTI. 

Tags

National Insurance Healthcare Workers COVID-19 COVID Patients Union Health Minister
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Hatred For Muslims Normalised In India: Omar Abdullah Over 'Hijab' Row

Hatred For Muslims Normalised In India: Omar Abdullah Over 'Hijab' Row

Odisha Logs 21 More COVID-19 Deaths, 1,503 New Infections

COVID: Curbs Eased In Lakshadweep Islands

Nehru Did Not Send Armed Forces To Liberate Goa So To Protect His 'Peace-Loving Global Image': Modi

Study Abroad: Here’s Why Standardised Tests Can Make A Difference In Admissions  

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

In this handout image released by Buckingham Palace Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is photographed at Sandringham House to mark the start of Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee Year in Sandringham, England.

Queen Elizabeth II Offers Support To Have The Duchess Of Cornwall Become Queen Camilla

Actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in a still from the 'BadeMiyanChoteMiyan' announcement trailer.

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' Teaser: Akshay Kumar Joins Hands With Tiger Shroff For This Action Flick

Students wearing hijab sit outside their school as the school authorities denied entry for wearing a hijab or scarf, in Kundapura of Udupi district,

Students Protest In Karnataka Over Hijab Row

Class VII students join the 'Paray Sikhshalay', an outdoor learning initiative started by the West Bengal Government to follow all Covid-19 protocols, in Nadia.

West Bengal Launches 'Paray Shikshalay' To Help Kids Stay In School Amid Covid-19

A woman wearing a face shield to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, performs during the inauguration of the Carnival celebrations in La Paz, Bolivia.

Bolivia Carnival: A Riot Of Colours To Cure Pandemic Blues