National

Explain How ICICI Engaged Recovery Agents In Loan Case Despite Bar By SC: HC To Bank Chairman

The Supreme Court in the matter of ICICI Bank Ltd. Vs. Prakash Kaur (2007) had categorically held that the banks will not use the services of the recovery agents to recover the bank loans and they have to follow the procedure laid down under the law.

Allahabad HC directs ICICI Bank chairman to explain how its officials engaged recovery agents in a loan case despite prohibition
info_icon

The Allahabad High Court has directed the chairman of the ICICI Bank to personally explain how its officials engaged recovery agents in a loan case despite a prohibition on it by the apex court.

Hearing a petition by Jasminder Chahal and three others, all of whom are ICICI officials, Justice Prashant Kumar said, "The officers of the ICICI Bank were very well aware of the fact that they cannot engage any recovery agent, and yet they engaged the services of recovery agents in the year 2013, which is six years after passing of the judgment by the Supreme Court".

The Supreme Court in the matter of ICICI Bank Ltd. Vs. Prakash Kaur (2007) had categorically held that the banks will not use the services of the recovery agents to recover the bank loans and they have to follow the procedure laid down under the law.

As the chairman of ICICI was not a party in the petition filed under Section 482 (inherent powers of the high court), the court permitted the applicants to make him a party in the petition.

The matter is related to a loan taken by one Rahul Singh. It is alleged that despite the whole payment to the bank, it showed Singh as a defaulter and, as a result, he failed to obtain further loan or financial assistance which hampered his business interest.

Also, the ICICI filed a civil suit against the borrower in Kanpur Nagar and used recovery agents who according to Singh reached his ancestral house when he was in the US.

The recovery agents, he alleged, used derogatory remarks and maligned his image in society.

Singh then filed a criminal complaint before the Kanpur Nagar court, which issued a summons to the ICICI officials.

The applicants, who are ICICI officials, then filed the present petition before the high court seeking a stay on the entire proceedings against them.

After hearing both sides, the court directed the chairman of the ICICI Bank to clarify how a civil suit was filed against the complainant Rahul Singh, especially when the entire loan amount along with interest and foreclosure charges were paid, and why the complainant was put to harassment.

The chairman was also directed to state how his bank was still taking the services of recovery agents when the same was clearly barred by the Supreme Court.

The court in its order dated May 15 also directed to list this case on July 10, 2024, for the next hearing.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Pune Porsche Crash: Doctor Accused Of Replacing Blood Sample Was Made Forensics HOD At Insistence Of Minister And MLA, Claims Hospital Dean
  2. 15 Injured As Heap Of Firecrackers Explodes During Lord Jagannath's Festival In Puri
  3. Pune Porsche Crash: Digital Recreation Of Accident Scene In The Works, Police To Use AI Tools
  4. Bihar Student Death: 5 More Suspects Identified In Murder Of Patna College Student
  5. Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Halted Amid Central Railways' Mega Block, 930 Trains Cancelled | Details
Entertainment News
  1. Natasha Stankovic Shares First Post Amid Rumours Of Divorce From Hardik Pandya - View Pic Inside
  2. ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’: Chewbacca Steals The Show At London Premiere – View Pics
  3. ‘Moana 2’ Teaser Review: Dwayne Johnson Is Back As The Demigod Maui And With Auli’i Cravalho, He Promises To Steal Your Hearts
  4. ‘Wolfs’ Trailer Review: George Clooney And Brad Pitt’s Comedic Timing Will Get You ROFL
  5. Esha Deol Says Dharmendra Was ‘Protective As A Male’: He Wanted To Keep Us More Private
Sports News
  1. Riyan Parag Declares: "You'll Have To Pick Me For Team India Eventually"
  2. Anderson Retirement: Lyon Stunned, Believes Veteran 'Still England's Best Bowler'
  3. T20 World Cup Preview, Part 2: Seeds Of Success Sown In 2007 - Trip Down Memory Lane
  4. Rodrygo Hits Out At Madrid Exit Speculation Ahead Of Mbappe Switch
  5. Euro 2024: Mbappe's Madrid Move Nears But Deschamps Focused On France Collective
World News
  1. South Korea Says North Korea Has Fired Barrage Of Missiles Toward Its Eastern Waters
  2. From Fitness Freak To Stabbing Spree Maniac; Everything About Jared Ravizza
  3. Virgin Atlantic Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Edinburgh After Mid-Flight Nose Gear Complications
  4. France Next To Recognise Palestine? Macron Offers 'Prospect', Urges Palestinian Authority For Reforms
  5. Bette Nash, World's Longest-Serving Flight Attendant, Dies At 88 After 70-Year Career With American Airlines
Latest Stories
  1. England Vs Pakistan Report, 3rd T20I: Match Called Off Due To Rain In Cardiff
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress, BJP Fall Short In Fielding Women Candidates Despite Bold Promises
  3. Pune Porsche Crash: Maha Congress Alleges Role Of MLA's Son; Seeks CBI Probe And Resignation Of Fadnavis
  4. Sports News Highlights: Iga Swiatek Pips Naomi Osaka In French Open Thriller
  5. Malayalam Filmmaker Omar Lulu Slammed With Sexual Assault Charges, Kochi Police Files FIR
  6. Elections 2024: 'Who Needs Cameras For Meditation,' Says Mamata In Dig At PM; Shah Challenges RaGa To 'Touch' Adivasi Quota
  7. French Open 2024, Day 2 Recap: Nadal Bids Goodbye To Roland Garros; Medvedev Survives Scare To Progress