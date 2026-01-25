Exide Kolkata Literary Meet: ‘Women’s Household Culture Holds Real History of Hindi Heartland’

Culture, not language, binds Hindi heartland, Ghazala Wahab says while discussing her 2025 book, ‘The Hindi Heartland: A Study’, with Outlook Editor Chinki Sinha 

S
Snigdhendu Bhattacharya
Updated on:
Updated on:
Exide Kolkata Literary Meet
Ghazala Wahab discusses her new book, The Hindi Heartland, with Outlook editor Chinki Sinha at Exide Kolkata literary meet on Saturday Photo: Sandipan chatterjee
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Household culture and food are the most unifying strands in the ethno-linguistically diverse Hindi heartland region.

  • After culture, food is the most important unifying factor

  • People adopted Hindi only because it was linked with employment, says Wahab, in conversation with Outlook Editor Chinki Sinha

From the Rajasthan deserts in the west to the fertile middle-Gangetic plains in Bihar in the east and from the Himalayas in the north to central India’s Vindhya hills in the south—different regions in this huge tract of land have been clubbed under several umbrella identities: from Aryavarta in the post-Vedic period to Hindi belt or Hindi heartland in recent decades. 

This region faced most of the foreign invasions and migrations from the west. This is where the Aryans first built their Vedic civilisation before spreading eastwards to the Bengal delta and southwards beyond the Vindhya. This is where the first Muslim dynasties came up. India’s largest empires—from Maurya to Mughal—were headquartered here. 

The region has remained different from other parts of India in several aspects. This is India’s vegetarian heartland. It’s considered more overtly religious than other parts of the country. It’s from here that Hindutva politics first took its roots in postcolonial India. Right now, this heartland is in the middle of aggressive cultural politics against its syncretic, diverse past. 

Related Content
Related Content

Among many similarities and diversities, ‘Hindi’ appears to have emerged as the unifying factor in present times, as frequent references to this region as the ‘Hindi belt’ or ‘Hindi heartland’ reflect. However, journalist Ghazala Wahab, author of the 2025 book, ‘The Hindi Heartland: A Study’, disagrees. She finds household culture and food as the most unifying strands amidst this ethno-linguistically diverse region. 

Exide Kolkata Literary Meet: Banu Mushtaq and Chinki Sinha talk about women breaking barriers in writing and how men write women and how women write women and men. - Sandipan Chatterjee
Exide Kolkata Literary Meet: Feminism, the Banu Mushtaq Way

BY Snigdhendu Bhattacharya

“Hindi is nobody’s language. None speaks Hindi. People speak their own mother tongue, whether it's Awadhi, Magahi, Maithili, Bhojpuri or Rajasthani,” Wahab says while discussing her book with Outlook Editor Chinki Sinha on the third day of the Exide Kolkata Literary Meet, a five-day festival. 

Wahab argues that these languages predate Hindi, which was created by sourcing materials from these languages. This is why people do not have the natural affinity with Hindi that they share with their mother tongue. People adopted Hindi only because it was linked with employment. Therefore, Hindi does not serve as the common thread binding the region. Rather, the region’s culture and food do. 

By culture, she did not mean the ‘high’ or ‘fine’ culture concerning art, literature or music—fields dominated by men. It’s the culture at the grassroots level that she finds most common across the region.

As she puts the detailing of women-centric customs and cultures in the book in the context of the conflict between people’s inherited memory and official history of the present time, Wahab says it is in household culture, including customs and rituals, that the correct memory of collective living in the Hindi heartland can be found.  Wahab argues that household culture, whether family traditions or ceremonies pertaining to birth, celebration of womanhood, marriage and death, remained women’s domain, one that men rarely interfered with. This space remained religion agnostic. 

“In the entire Hindi belt, in both Hindu and Muslim families, similar kinds of colours are considered sacred, celebratory or mournful. Pre-wedding ceremonies and post-death rituals have similarities, too,” she says. Besides, it’s mostly the women—both Hindu and Muslim—who visit the Sufi shrines, symbols of syncretic culture that dot the region. They share similar kinds of anxieties and prayers. 

Wahab calls this household culture, communicated from one woman to another over generations, “a repository of our composite living together” that gives India its biggest strength. 

A photograph from Exide Kolkata literary meet - Sandipan Chatterjee
Literary Festivals In India: Connection, Orality, Inclusion

BY Ashok Kumar Bal

This is more so at a time “history is being revised and our memories are being changed so that we regard our past as completely divisive and always hostile to one another,” she says.  

After culture, food is the most important unifying factor. She gives the example of litti-chokha in Bihar and dal-bati in Rajasthan, with litti and bati being identical; and the birista (finely chopped, deep-fried onion) popular across the region, cutting across religions.  

Wahab insists that a deeper look at the history of the region through household customs and rituals reveals the happenings in the past were not as ugly as what we would now like to believe. 

“Our greatest strength came from diversity, which was beneficial to everyone. Everyone thrived from diversity. We need to reclaim that,” she says, adding, “We need to understand where we have come from if we have to resist the kind of divisiveness that is happening and the politics being played.” 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round 6 Day 4: MUM, SERV Eye Big Wins On Final Day

  2. India Vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I: Guwahati Weather Forecast, Barsapara Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

  3. India Vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I Preview: Ishan's Fiery Comeback Puts Sanju Under Pressure As IND Look To Seal Series

  4. Here's How Group C Looks After ICC Remove Bangladesh From 2026 T20 World Cup

  5. T20 World Cup 2026: PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Says Government Will Decide Pakistan’s Participation

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Tommy Paul LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026 4th Round: World No.1 Eyeing Spot In Quarter-Finals

  2. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Victoria Mboko, Australian Open Highlights: World No.1 Qualifies For Quarter-Finals - As It Happened

  3. Marin Cilic Vs Casper Ruud Highlights, AO Open 2026: Norwegian Player Outplays Croatian

  4. Madison Keys Vs Karolina Pliskova, AO 2026: Defending Champion Sets Up Last-16 Clash With Pegula

  5. Australian Open Day 7 Highlights: Djokovic Brings Up 400th Slam Win; Osaka Pulls Out; Wawrinka Bids Adieu

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Chennai Weather Update: Yellow Alert for Heavy Rain Over the Weekend

  2. Jharkhand Risks Losing Rs 2,100 Cr in Central Funds Due To Delay In Municipal Polls

  3. UAPA In J&K: ‘Prolonged Detention And Delayed Trials Make Process The Punishment’

  4. ECI No Longer Protector Of Democracy but Key Participant In 'Vote Chori' Conspiracy: Rahul Gandhi

  5. Day In Pics: January 24, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  2. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  3. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  4. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  5. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. Russian Air Attacks Hit Ukraine’s Power Grid, Leaving 1.2 Million Without Electricity

  2. Trump Warns Iran As Reports Emerge Of Rising Death Toll From Protest Crackdown

  3. Danish PM Says Trump Comments On NATO Role In Afghanistan 'Unacceptable'

  4. WEF Ends In Davos With Global Warnings, India As Bright Spot

  5. Putin On Trump’s Greenland Bid: ‘None Of Our Business’

Latest Stories

  1. KIWG 2026: Ladakh And ITBP Set Up Women's Ice Hockey Final, Army Thrash J&K In Men's Category; Snowfall Affects Skating

  2. Uddhav Says BJP Can’t Finish Sena (UBT), Calls It An Idea

  3. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Highlights Round 6 Day 3: CHD, SAUR Win Big, MUM, SER On Verge Of Victory

  4. Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Report: Cloudy Skies with Light Rain Possible

  5. Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Sunny Deol–Varun Dhawan Film Opens Strong

  6. Sinner Vs Spizzirri Highlights, Australian Open 2026 3rd Round: World No. 2 Battles Heat To Book Fourth Round Spot

  7. Australian Open Day 7 Highlights: Djokovic Brings Up 400th Slam Win; Osaka Pulls Out; Wawrinka Bids Adieu

  8. IMD Issues Heavy Snowfall Alert for Jammu & Kashmir Valley