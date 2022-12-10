Sunday, Dec 11, 2022
Ex-Vice President Naidu Receives The SIES Award For Public Leadership

National

Ex-Vice President Naidu Receives The SIES Award For Public Leadership

An eminence award for public leadership was presented to Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday by the SIES in Mumbai. 

Updated: 10 Dec 2022 10:29 pm

Former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday received the SIES national eminence award for public leadership in Mumbai. 

Other awardees in various categories included the Governor of Kerala, Arif Mohammed Khan, eminent industrialist Ratan Tata, renowned cardiologist Marthanda Varma Sankaran Valianathan, Scientific Advisor to the Government of India Ajay Sood and famous Harikatha artiste Vishakha Hari. 

On the occasion, Naidu observed the spiritual journey of Sri Chandrasekarendra Saraswathi as heralded the advent of a new ideal for humanity and ushered in a new era of spiritual progress.

“His teachings permeated the lives of the people and guided them in their thoughts and actions,” Naidu said while receiving the 25th SIES (South Indian Education Society) Sri Chandrasekarendra Saraswathi National Eminence Award 2022 for Public Leadership at a function held in the evening.

He described the Mahaswami of Kanchi, the 68th Sankaracharya of the Kamakoti Peetham as “a truly inspiring and illuminating spiritual icon who left a lasting impression on the hearts of innumerable devotees".

The former vice president said the greatest contribution of the Mahaswami of Kanchi was the preservation of the Vedas, which he described as “the repository of all our culture, tradition and knowledge.”

He recalled the role played by Jayendra Saraswathi, the 69th Shankaracharya of the Kanchi Kamkoti Peetham who succeeded the Mahaswami of Kanchi, in the mediation on the Ram temple issue in the late 80s, 90s, and early 2000.

Naidu said former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had immense faith in Jayendra Saraswathi's ability to resolve the issue.

“There is no denying that the early efforts of Swamiji reduced the gulf of mistrust between the two communities and ultimately paved the way through the courts for the resolution of the issue and in bringing back peace and harmony,” Naidu added. 

