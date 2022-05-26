Thursday, May 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Equality Needed Between IPS, WBPS Officers: Mamata

"If an IPS officer gets an allowance of Rs 2,000, then the officer of the state police service gets Rs 200. I have done it for the WBCS officers, but for the WBPS officers nothing has been done. I want this to be addressed. Today, I have sent a paper to the chief secretary, home secretary and the finance department," she added.

Equality Needed Between IPS, WBPS Officers: Mamata
Equality Needed Between IPS, WBPS Officers: Mamata PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 May 2022 10:26 pm

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said there is "discrimination" in the state between IPS and West Bengal Police Service (WBPS) officers and equality must be ensured between them. Addressing an award ceremony of Kolkata Police, Banerjee also lamented the lack of people from the state getting into the Indian Police Service (IPS).

"The IAS and IPS officers get everything during their appointment. The WBCS (West Bengal Civil Service) officers also have an association to look after their issues. But, the WBPS officers do not have anything like that. There is a lot of discrimination in the state police service," she said.

Related stories

Mehracki (MKI) Vs Floki Inu (FLOKI), Which Meme Coin Is The Next Dogecoin (DOGE)?

SEBI Imposes Rs 10 Lakh Fine On Five Entities For Misrepresentation Of Funds

Danamojo Acts As A SaaS Platform To Assist NGOs To Collect Donations Online': Dhaval Udani, CEO,DanaMojo

"If an IPS officer gets an allowance of Rs 2,000, then the officer of the state police service gets Rs 200. I have done it for the WBCS officers, but for the WBPS officers nothing has been done. I want this to be addressed. Today, I have sent a paper to the chief secretary, home secretary and the finance department," she added.

Banerjee said she hoped that more people from the state would qualify as IPS officers. "Where are IPS officers from the soil of Bengal? The last time we had one from Bengal was Javed (Shamim)," she said.

The CM said the state government has recently decided to appoint 200 each WBCS and WBPS officers. Banerjee also stressed on the need for having more women in the state police force, who can be assigned to different departments for tackling crimes.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National West Bengal CM Politics IPS Officer WBPS Officer Mamata Banerjee Kolkata
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

35-Year-Old Kashmiri TikTok Star Shot Dead By Terrorists In J&K's Budgam

35-Year-Old Kashmiri TikTok Star Shot Dead By Terrorists In J&K's Budgam

‘Dalithood’ In Kollywood: The Dalit Magic In Tamil Cinema

‘Dalithood’ In Kollywood: The Dalit Magic In Tamil Cinema