Saturday, Oct 15, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Educational Policy Aims To Assimilate Ancient With Modern: Union Minister

Addressing the 20th convocation of the National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK) here, he said the Union government aims to place the nation among the developed nations by 2047 when the country celebrates 100 years of Independence from British rule.

Minister for Education and Skill Development Dharmendra Pradhan
Minister for Education and Skill Development Dharmendra Pradhan File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Oct 2022 6:01 pm

The new national educational policy (NEP) is the philosophical document of the 21st century that aims to assimilate ancient with the modern, said Union Minister for Education and Skill Development Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday.

Addressing the 20th convocation of the National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK) here, he said the Union government aims to place the nation  among the developed nations by 2047 when the country celebrates 100 years of Independence from British rule.

He said the country would play a key role in future development of humanity and restore its glory as the ‘Vishwa Guru.’

He wanted the NITK to create a full-fledged sustainable Energy Department to turn the technology institute into a leading lighthouse in energy transition of the country within a decade.

The Minister said the country’s focus in future should be on key areas like artificial intelligence, machine-learning, data analytics, electronics, genome-editing and 3D printing.

Pradhan inaugurated a new building of the central research facility (CRF) and the school of interdisciplinary studies on the NITK campus.

Speaking on the occasion, he said institutions like NITK are vital to acquire ability to face global challenges. 

The Minister said IITs in the country have earned acclaim at the international level for quality education and expressed the hope that the country would be able to open IITs abroad within the next two years.

Related stories

Allahabad University Protesting Fee Hike Burns Effigies of PM Modi, Education Minister Pradhan

Dharmendra Pradhan Inaugurates India’s Second National Model Vedic School In Puri

5G Rollout Will Benefit Education Sector In A Big Way: Dharmendra Pradhan

-WIth PTI Input

Tags

National Minister For Education And Skill Development Educational Policy Education Syse Student Welfare Politics Dharmendra Pradhan Mangaluru
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘XXX’ to Nudity Clause: Here's Why Ekta Kapoor Is Controversy's Favourite Child

‘XXX’ to Nudity Clause: Here's Why Ekta Kapoor Is Controversy's Favourite Child

India Women Eye Seventh Asia Cup Title

India Women Eye Seventh Asia Cup Title