India Vs South Africa, 1st T20I: Four Arrested For Black-Marketing Tickets In Cuttack

Cuttack police said 12 tickets being sold at inflated rates were seized by officers of the Bidanasi police station, while nine tickets were recovered from the Dargha Bazar police station area

Four separate cases were lodged in connection with the black-marketing incident at two Cuttack police stations. Photo: File
  • Cuttack DCP said strict action being taken against those involved in black-marketing of tickets

  • In view of cricket match, traffic restrictions have been imposed in the city

  • Curbs will be in place from 12pm to 9pm on December 8, and from 8am till the end of the match on December 9

Four people were arrested for allegedly black-marketing the tickets of the India-South Africa T20 match in Cuttack's Barabati Stadium on Tuesday, police said.

While 12 tickets being sold at inflated rates were seized by officers of the Bidanasi police station, nine tickets were recovered from the Dargha Bazar police station area, they said.

Four separate cases were lodged in connection with the incident at the two police stations, they added.

Cuttack DCP Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo said strict action is being taken against those involved in black-marketing of tickets.

In view of the cricket match, traffic restrictions have also been imposed in the city.

"As heavy traffic is expected on all routes leading to the stadium due to team movement and match-related activities on December 8 and 9, 2025, the commuters have been requested to plan their travel accordingly and follow the instructions of traffic personnel," said a police communique.

The traffic restrictions will be in place from 12 pm to 9 pm on Monday, and from 8 am till the end of the match on Tuesday.

