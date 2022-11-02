Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Under ED Radar; Summoned For Questioning In money Laundering Case

The ED probe began after the agency raided Mishra and his alleged associates on July 8, covering 19 locations in Sahibganj, Barhait, Rajmahal, Mirza Chauki and Barharwa in Jharkhand in the case linked to alleged instances of illegal mining and extortion. 

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Nov 2022 9:24 am

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren for questioning on November 3 in a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal mining in the state, officials said on Wednesday.

Soren, 47, has been asked to appear before the federal probe agency at its regional office in state capital Ranchi on Thursday.

The agency wants to question and record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

The ED had earlier arrested his political aide Pankaj Mishra and two others in this case.

The agency has said it has "identified" proceeds of crimes relating to illegal mining in the state to the tune of more than Rs 1,000 crore till now.

Tags

National Enforcement Directorate (ED) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren Jharkhand CM Money Laundering Prevention Of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) Illegal Mining
