National

ED Raids Jharkhand's Rural Development Dept Premises

The raids are being undertaken on the inputs gathered from the questioning of Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam's personal secretary Sanjeev Lal and the latter's domestic help Jehangir Alam.

Advertisement

ED raids the premises of the Jharkhand Rural Development Department in Ranchi
info_icon

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday raided the premises of the Jharkhand rural development department in Ranchi as part of a money laundering investigation in which it recently seized huge cash, the official sources said.

The raids are being undertaken on the inputs gathered from the questioning of Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam's personal secretary Sanjeev Lal and the latter's domestic help Jehangir Alam.

Both were arrested by the central agency on Monday. It has claimed to have seized more than Rs 30 crore cash from the premises of Jahangir Alam apart from some other cash during searches conducted on May 6.

Advertisement

Lal, 52, collected "commission" on behalf of some influential people, the ED had claimed before a court here on Tuesday, adding that the government officials from "top to bottom" of the rural development department are involved in the alleged illegal cash payments nexus.

The ED claimed the names of "senior bureaucrats and politicians" have emerged in the case and this is being investigated.

The money laundering case of September, 2020 is based on an anti-corruption branch (Jamshedpur) case of Jharkhand Police and a March 2023 FIR filed by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police against former chief engineer of the state rural works department Veerendra Kumar Ram and some others.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Two Rubella Cases Detected In Odisha's Nabarangpur District
  2. BJP's First-Ever MLA In Tamil Nadu, Velayuthan, Passes Away
  3. No INDIA Bloc Member Supports Sam Pitroda's 'Racist' Remarks: AAP MP Sanjay Singh
  4. Delhi, Mumbai Among World's 50 Wealthiest Cities for 2024, Surpass Washington DC
  5. Weather Wrap: Delhi Logs Season's Hottest Day, Rain Fury Kills 7 In Hyderabad; Heatwave Alert In Kerala
Entertainment News
  1. Actress-Model Olivia Culpo Gets Busy Planning Her 'Logistically Complicated' Wedding
  2. Diljit Dosanjh Finally REACTS To Rapper Nseeb's 'You Are Not Punjab' Post
  3. Rajkummar Rao Learnt To Never Give Up From 'Sharp And Hardworking' Srikanth Bolla
  4. Karan Johar Describes 'Kal Ho Na Ho' Title Track As Immortal Melody About Hope, Love, Loss
  5. Ranveer Singh Has Not Deleted But Archived All Wedding Photos With Wife Deepika Padukone? Here's What We Know
Sports News
  1. Grand Chess Tour 2024: Schedule, Indians In Action, Format, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Real Madrid Ready For Champions League 2nd Leg SF Against Bayern
  3. IPL 2024 Playoffs Qualification Scenarios: A Look At All 10 Teams' Chances
  4. Borussia Dortmund Have Flown Under The Radar To Reach Champions League Final: Edin Terzic
  5. T20 World Cup: Papua New Guinea Announce Squad With Assad Vala As Captain
World News
  1. Conservative Federal Judges Decide On Boycotting Columbia Law Graduates Over University's Handling Of Campus Protests
  2. US Paused Bomb Shipment To Israel To Signal Concerns Over Rafah Invasion, Official Says
  3. Taliban Reject Claims Of Afghan Involvement In Recent Attacks In Pakistan
  4. Canada's Foreign Minister Backs Allegations Against India, Says Arrested Indians Connected To Nijjar Killing
  5. Former Chinese Defence Minister Emerges In Public After Prolonged Absence
Latest Stories
  1. Grand Chess Tour 2024: Schedule, Indians In Action, Format, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know
  2. Haryana: BJP-Led Govt On Shaky Ground, No More A Majority | Know What's Happening & How Numbers Are Stacked
  3. Canada's Foreign Minister Backs Allegations Against India, Says Arrested Indians Connected To Nijjar Killing
  4. ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’ Posters: Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao Give A Glimpse Of Their 'Imperfectly Perfect Partnership'
  5. Weather Wrap: Delhi Logs Season's Hottest Day, Rain Fury Kills 7 In Hyderabad; Heatwave Alert In Kerala
  6. Ignatius Jones Dies At 67: ‘Jimmy And The Boys’ Lead Vocalist Passes Away In Philippines
  7. Election 2024 LIVE: 'We Abolished Article 370 To Make Kashmir Part Of India', Says Amit Shah
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Real Madrid Ready For Champions League 2nd Leg SF Against Bayern