ED Arrests Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik In Money Laundering Case

The federal investigative agency Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned the 62-year-old NCP leader for five hours at the ED office in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area before taking him into custody since around 8 AM.

Updated: 23 Feb 2022 3:56 pm

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik on Wednesday in a money-laundering probe linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides, officials said.

The 62-year-old NCP leader was taken into custody after he was questioned for about five hours at the ED office in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area since around 8 AM.

His statement was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and he was arrested under the same provisions as he was evasive in his replies, the officials said.

His party said he was taken by the ED from his residence at around 6 AM. 

