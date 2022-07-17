Sunday, Jul 17, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Eastern Ladakh Row: India, China To Hold 16th Round Of Military Talks

With an aim to resolve the ongoing friction along the LAC in eastern Ladakh, India and China will hold the 16th round of military talks on Sunday.

undefined
India, China To Hold 16th Round Of Military Talks Representative Image- File

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Jul 2022 9:01 am

 India and China will hold the 16th round of high-level military talks on Sunday with an aim to resolve the outstanding issues in the remaining friction points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

The talks are scheduled to take place at the Chushul Moldo meeting point on the Indian side of the LAC in the region, official sources said. The last round of talks between the Indian Army and the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) took place on March 11.

In the fresh round of talks, the Indian side is expected to press for disengagement of troops as soon as possible in all the remaining friction points besides seeking resolution of issues in Depsang Bulge and Demchok. The situation in eastern Ladakh figured prominently in talks between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Bali on July 7.

Related stories

India-China Military Talks To Be Held In Indian Side Along LAC In Ladakh On July 17

NSA Ajit Doval Meets China’s FM Wang Yi, Presses For Troop Disengagement In Eastern Ladakh

Threat Has 'By No Means Reduced': Army Chief On Eastern Ladakh Stand-off

At the one-hour meeting on the sidelines of a conclave of foreign ministers of the G20 nations, Jaishankar conveyed to Wang the need for early resolution of all the outstanding issues in Eastern Ladakh. "Recalling the disengagement achieved in some friction areas, the external affairs minister reiterated the need to sustain the momentum to complete disengagement from all the remaining areas to restore peace and tranquillity in the border areas," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said in a statement after the meeting.

The MEA further said that Jaishankar "reaffirmed the importance of fully abiding by bilateral agreements and protocols, and the understandings reached between the two ministers during their previous conversations". The eastern Ladakh border standoff erupted on May 5, 2020, following a violent clash in the Pangong lake areas. Both sides gradually enhanced their deployment by rushing in tens of thousands of soldiers as well as heavy weaponry.

As a result of a series of military and diplomatic talks, the two sides completed the disengagement process last year on the north and south banks of the Pangong lake and in the Gogra area. Each side currently has around 50,000 to 60,000 troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the sensitive sector.

Tags

National Line Of Actual Control (LAC) Eastern Ladakh  India China Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Indian Army Ministry Of External Affairs (MEA)
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Scenic Road Trips: A 15-Day Itinerary From Mangalore To Kanyakumari And Back

Scenic Road Trips: A 15-Day Itinerary From Mangalore To Kanyakumari And Back

Asia Cup Cricket: Pakistan Cricket Board Wants Sri Lanka To Retain Hosting Rights Despite Civil Unrest

Asia Cup Cricket: Pakistan Cricket Board Wants Sri Lanka To Retain Hosting Rights Despite Civil Unrest