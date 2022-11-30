Delhi Police on Tuesday confirmed the authenticity of another CCTV footage in connection to the grisly east Delhi murder where the accused in the is seen disposing of the body parts of the victim.

The grainy black and white footage shows a man picking up a plastic bag from what appears a field and walking away with it.

As per media reports, it was Deepak disposing of the head of his stepfather, Anjan Das.

Anjan Das (45) was killed on May 30 by his wife Poonam (48) and stepson Deepak (25), residents of Kalyanpuri, who were arrested from east Delhi's Pandav Nagar area on Monday.

According to the police, they had chopped the body into 10 pieces and kept them in a fridge before dumping them across east Delhi.

Police said Deepak and his mother Poonam had planned and executed the murder of her second husband in June. Deepak is Poonam's son from an earlier marriage.

The incident surprisingly shares a shocking similarity with the Shraddha Walkar murder case where the body parts of Shraddha were hacked into pieces and stored in the refrigerator.

Later, Deepak had disposed of the remains in various parts of Delhi. Their movements were recorded in the CCTV cameras of the area.

A woman along with her son arrested by Crime Branch in Delhi's Pandav Nagar for murdering her husband. They chopped off body in several pieces,kept in refrigerator & used to dispose of pieces in nearby ground: Delhi Police Crime Branch



(CCTV visuals confirmed by police) pic.twitter.com/QD3o5RwF8X — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2022

All about the murder

According to Delhi Police, the trigger for the grisly crime was the fact that Das allegedly had ill intentions towards her stepdaughter and Deepak's wife as well. He was also sending Poonam's earnings to his other wife and eight children in Bihar.

Police arrested both Poonam and Deepak after the police stumbled upon the murder during the investigation of the Shraddha Walkar case. Some of the body parts recovered from parts of Delhi were found to belong to a man. CCTV footage showed a man and a woman disposing of the body parts.

During their investigation, the police found that Anjan Das, a resident of Pandav Nagar, has been missing for months. But his family had not filed any complaint.

The police said Poonam and Deepak have confessed that they murdered Das in June. His drink was spiked and once he was unconscious, he was stabbed, the police said. They let the blood drain through the night, then hacked the body into 10 pieces and stored them in the fridge. The police have so far recovered six body parts.

Delhi Police is yet to recover the weapons allegedly used by Poonam and Deepak to kill Anjan and chop his body into pieces in east Delhi's Pandav Nagar area, officials said Tuesday.

A senior police officer Tuesday said the weapons of murder are yet to be recovered. The duo is currently in police custody and efforts are being made to recover all the body parts.

(With PTI Inputs)