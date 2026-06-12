DVAC Reopens ₹27.9-Crore Corruption Case Against Former Minister R. Vaithilingam

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) has sought a fresh investigation into a ₹27.9-crore bribery case involving former Tamil Nadu Minister R. Vaithilingam.
The agency had earlier filed a closure report but has now moved to reinvestigate following protest petitions and renewed scrutiny of the case.
The development places renewed focus on corruption investigations involving former ministers and the evolving political landscape in Tamil Nadu.
In a significant development for Tamil Nadu's anti-corruption landscape, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) has moved to reopen its investigation into a ₹27.9-crore bribery case involving former Housing and Urban Development Minister R. Vaithilingam. The decision marks a dramatic reversal from the agency's earlier position, when it had sought to close the case citing insufficient evidence.
Vaithilingam is one of the most prominent political figures from the Cauvery delta region and has been a key leader in Tamil Nadu politics for decades. A senior leader of the AIADMK during the administrations of former Chief Ministers J. Jayalalithaa and O. Panneerselvam, he held several important portfolios, including Housing, Agriculture and Cooperative Departments. He also represented the Orathanadu constituency in Thanjavur district, a politically influential region known as the agricultural heartland of Tamil Nadu.
The case pertains to allegations that Vaithilingam received nearly ₹27.9 crore in illegal gratification from a private construction company in exchange for facilitating planning permissions and official clearances during his tenure as minister. The allegations first emerged following complaints by anti-corruption activists and subsequently attracted the attention of both state and central investigative agencies.
The DVAC had filed a closure report earlier this year, arguing that available evidence did not substantiate the bribery allegations. However, the agency has now approached the Principal Sessions Court in Chennai seeking permission for a reinvestigation. The move follows protest petitions filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and anti-corruption organisation Arappor Iyakkam, both of which challenged the closure of the case.
The reopening of the probe comes amid heightened scrutiny of corruption cases in Tamil Nadu. Over the past year, the DVAC has initiated or revived investigations involving several current and former public officials, reflecting a broader push toward accountability in public administration.
Political observers note that the case is likely to attract significant attention because of Vaithilingam's stature in state politics and the timing of the reinvestigation. The development may also reignite debate over whether corruption investigations in Tamil Nadu have been influenced by shifting political alignments and changes in government.
For now, the fresh probe returns one of Tamil Nadu's most closely watched corruption cases to the spotlight, with investigators expected to re-examine evidence, financial transactions and the circumstances surrounding the alleged payments. The outcome could have implications not only for Vaithilingam but also for the broader discourse on transparency and accountability in the state's political system.