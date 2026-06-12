DVAC Reopens ₹27.9-Crore Corruption Case Against Former Minister R. Vaithilingam

Vaithilingam is one of the most prominent political figures from the Cauvery delta region and has been a key leader in Tamil Nadu politics for decades. A senior leader of the AIADMK during the administrations of former Chief Ministers J. Jayalalithaa and O. Panneerselvam, he held several important portfolios, including Housing, Agriculture and Cooperative Departments. He also represented the Orathanadu constituency in Thanjavur district, a politically influential region known as the agricultural heartland of Tamil Nadu.