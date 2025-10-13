'Don't Fear Outsiders': Tejashwi Yadav Fires Back At Amit Shah After Court Frames Charges In IRCTC Scam Case

Yadav, who served as Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister until the NDA's resurgence in 2024, dismissed the charges as a "witch hunt" orchestrated by the BJP to derail the RJD's momentum ahead of the 2025 assembly polls. "We have chosen the path of struggle, and by walking on that path, we will surely reach our destination," he declared, drawing parallels to past legal battles that he alleges were similarly engineered to silence dissent. His comments appeared to directly counter Shah's recent Bihar tour, where the Home Minister accused the RJD of "dynastic corruption" and warned of "consequences" for those undermining national interests, rhetoric that Yadav interpreted as a veiled threat from an "outsider" to Bihar's sovereignty.