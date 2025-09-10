Doda Tense After Arrest Of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik, Restrictions Extended To Bhaderwah

Protests erupt in Doda following the arrest of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik under the Public Safety Act, leading to clashes with security forces.
Prohibitory orders extended to Bhaderwah valley, with shops and businesses shut.
Opposition leaders, including Mehbooba Mufti, criticize the detention as an attempt to divert attention from Hazratbal unrest.
An uneasy calm gripped Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district on Wednesday as prohibitory orders remained in force following violent clashes between protesters and security forces over the detention of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Mehraj Malik.
Malik, a sitting MLA from Bhaderwah, was arrested earlier this week under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA), sparking widespread demonstrations in Doda and adjoining areas. Tensions escalated when protests turned confrontational, prompting the administration to deploy additional security forces and enforce curfew-like restrictions in sensitive pockets.
The situation has further spilled over into the Bhaderwah valley, where all shops, markets, and business establishments remained shut in response to the arrest. Local sources reported sporadic stone-pelting incidents and heightened police presence around key government installations.
Security forces were seen maintaining a strict vigil in the town to prevent any flare-up. “The situation is under control but tense. Forces have been deployed in large numbers to ensure peace,” a senior police officer said.
Malik’s arrest has drawn sharp criticism from opposition leaders, who allege that the PSA was invoked to silence dissent. Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti claimed the detention was a deliberate move to “divert attention” from the recent unrest in Hazratbal.
With communication lines closely monitored and civilian movement restricted, the region remains on edge. Residents expressed unease over the prolonged clampdown, recalling that similar restrictions in the past had led to weeks of disruption.