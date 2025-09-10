Doda Tense After Arrest Of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik, Restrictions Extended To Bhaderwah

Tensions soar in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district after AAP MLA Mehraj Malik is detained under the PSA, prompting protests, clashes with security forces, and an extended shutdown in Bhaderwah, as opposition leaders accuse authorities of using the arrest to divert attention from recent unrest in Hazratbal.

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
AAP MLA Mehraj Malik
AAP MLA Mehraj Malik Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Protests erupt in Doda following the arrest of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik under the Public Safety Act, leading to clashes with security forces.

  • Prohibitory orders extended to Bhaderwah valley, with shops and businesses shut.

  • Opposition leaders, including Mehbooba Mufti, criticize the detention as an attempt to divert attention from Hazratbal unrest.

An uneasy calm gripped Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district on Wednesday as prohibitory orders remained in force following violent clashes between protesters and security forces over the detention of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Mehraj Malik.

Malik, a sitting MLA from Bhaderwah, was arrested earlier this week under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA), sparking widespread demonstrations in Doda and adjoining areas. Tensions escalated when protests turned confrontational, prompting the administration to deploy additional security forces and enforce curfew-like restrictions in sensitive pockets.

The situation has further spilled over into the Bhaderwah valley, where all shops, markets, and business establishments remained shut in response to the arrest. Local sources reported sporadic stone-pelting incidents and heightened police presence around key government installations.

Security forces were seen maintaining a strict vigil in the town to prevent any flare-up. “The situation is under control but tense. Forces have been deployed in large numbers to ensure peace,” a senior police officer said.

Parts of Kashmir, including the southern part of the Valley, particularly Anantang district, faced the brunt of heavy rains submerging several areas. - | Photo: PTI
Floods Bring Deluge Of Woes For Jammu & Kashmir Residents

BY Ishfaq Naseem

Malik’s arrest has drawn sharp criticism from opposition leaders, who allege that the PSA was invoked to silence dissent. Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti claimed the detention was a deliberate move to “divert attention” from the recent unrest in Hazratbal.

Related Content
Related Content

With communication lines closely monitored and civilian movement restricted, the region remains on edge. Residents expressed unease over the prolonged clampdown, recalling that similar restrictions in the past had led to weeks of disruption.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs UAE LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2025 Match 2: Suryakumar, Gill In Focus As IND Begin Campaign

  2. Bangladesh Vs Hong Kong Preview, Asia Cup 2025: Litton Das’ Side Eye Strong Star Against Struggling Opponents

  3. India Vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: Will Sanju Samson Play? Check Likely XI For Men In Blue

  4. Asia Cup 2025: Shoaib Akhtar, Misbah-ul-Haq React To India’s Squad Ahead Of UAE Clash

  5. SA20 2026: Dewald Brevis, Aiden Markram Fetch Record Sums At Player Auctions

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Rivalry: Italian Aims To Become Unpredictable After US Open Final Defeat

  3. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Revels In Regaining World Number One Title

  4. US Open 2025 Final: Donald Trump's Courtside Reactions Made Headlines Worldwide

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Outplays Jannik Sinner In Final To Win US Open 2025

Badminton News

  1. Hong Kong Open: HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen Advance After PV Sindhu's Shocking Loss

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Line Christophersen, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Bows Out After Loss To Unseeded Dane

  3. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

Trending Stories

National News

  1. CP Radhakrishnan Elected As Vice President Of India

  2. Ladakh District Realignment Raises Concerns Ahead Of LAHDC Polls

  3. Jaishankar Warns BRICS Against Linking Trade Policies To Political Issues

  4. PM Modi Visits Mandi’s Miracle— 11-Month-Old Baby Girl Who Is Sole Survivor Of Flood-hit Seraj family

  5. Left’s Ayyappa Gamble: Decoding CPIM’s Political Calculus On Sabarimala

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. Ground Report On Nepal Gen-Z Protests: Why 'Nepo Babies' Are Under Fire 

  2. Outlook's Latest Issue: Where Does India Stand In The World Order?

  3. Nepal GenZ Protests: Failure Of Politics Behind Unrest

  4. Nepal: Protestors Set Parliament and Supreme Court On Fire, PM and President Resign

  5. Nepal Protests: GenZ Leads Mass Uprising Against Corruption and Social Media Ban In Kathmandu

Latest Stories

  1. Umar Khalid Moves SC After HC Denies Bail In Riots Conspiracy Case

  2. Who Is Gout Gout? 17-Year-Old Prodigy Drawing Usain Bolt Comparisons Ahead Of World Athletics Championships 2025

  3. Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Box Office Collection Day 13: Kalyani Priyadarshan's Film Crosses Rs 200 Crore Mark Worldwide

  4. India At Women's Asia Cup 2025 Super 4s Preview: Fixtures, Head To Head, Live Streaming Details

  5. Gujarat Heavy Rain Alert: IMD Issues Red Warning for Kutch and North Gujarat

  6. India Says It Is Closely Monitoring The Situation In Nepal, Asks Indian Nationals In Nepal To Exercise Caution

  7. Asia Cup 2025 Know Your Captains: Full List Of Skippers For India, Pakistan, And Others

  8. Switzerland 3-0 Slovenia, FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers: SUI Stay On Top Of Group B