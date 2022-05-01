Dhami Inaugurates Ropeway To Surkanda Devi Temple In U'khand

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday inaugurated a ropeway service from Kaddukhal to the revered Surkanda Devi temple in the state's Tehri district. The ropeway will make it more convenient for devotees to visit the temple besides creating jobs for locals, Dhami said.

The ropeway is 502 metres long and has a capacity of ferrying 500 people per hour. People can travel to the temple in five to 10 minutes in the ropeway from Kaddukhal. It is the first major ropeway project started by the state tourism department since the creation of Uttarakhand in the year 2000.

Accompanied by tourism minister Satpal Maharaj, Dhanaulti MLA Pritam Singh Panwar and Tehri MLA Kishore Upadhyay, Dhami also offered prayers at the temple. Dhami, who had gone to Delhi to attend the joint conference of chief ministers and high court chief justices chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, could not return to Dehradun as per his schedule on Sunday due to a technical snag in the state aircraft.

However, he travelled straight from Delhi to Surkanda Devi temple by a state helicopter to inaugurate the ropeway and offer prayers at the shrine.

-With PTI Input