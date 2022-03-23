Devendra Fadnavis Spar In Assembly Over BJP MLAs Attending Screening Of 'The Kashmir Files'

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday asked if state minister Jayant Patil had any problem with BJP MLAs attending the screening of Hindi film "The Kashmir Files".

Hitting back, Patil said the film is “boring after the interval" and that Fadnavis should ask the movie's producer to donate its earnings for constructing homes for the displaced Kashmir Pandits.

Patil had on Tuesday taken a swipe at the BJP MLAs for attending the film's screening while business was still being transacted in the state Assembly, saying watching the movie was more important for them than the issues concerning the state's development.

He had apparently referred to a special show of the movie organised by BJP leader Kripa Shankar Singh on Tuesday evening.

Speaking in the Lower House on Wednesday, Fadnavis said “The minister spoke (about attending the screening) yesterday. We had decided and we watched 'The Kashmir Files' yesterday."

“Do you have any problem with it? We did watch it. You talk about it outside (the House) if you have any problem,” he said.

Countering the BJP leader, Patil said the film is “boring and not quite interesting” after the interval.

“See, you (the BJP leaders) know it. If you are praising the film, it was made spending Rs 17 crore and it earned Rs 150 crore.

Ask the film's producer to donate the earnings for constructing homes for Kashmiri Pandits,” the state water resources minister said.

Earlier, Fadnavis alleged that the opposition members were not allowed adequate time to raise their issues in the House.

Patil, however, refuted the charge.