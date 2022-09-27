Delhiites Witness Sunny Day, Max Temperature Settles At 33.6 Degree Celsius

Delhiites witnessed a sunny day with the mercury settling at 33.6 degree Celsius on Tuesday.

However, earlier in the day, the weather department had forecast a partly cloudy sky for the day.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the relative humidity was recorded at 62 per cent in the evening, whereas it was recorded at 90 per cent at 8.30 am.

The minimum temperature in the national capital was recorded at 22.4 degrees Celsius in the morning, a notch below normal.

The minimum temperature on Monday was recorded at 22.7 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature stood at 33.4 degrees Celsius, each one notch above normal.

The minimum and maximum temperature on Wednesday are likely to settle at 23 degrees Celsius and 35 degrees Celsius, respectively, with a generally cloudy sky and light rain, according to IMD.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the 'moderate' (110) category around 9 PM, data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

